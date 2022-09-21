Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
Wave 3
NULU Fest returns to East Market Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A good old-fashioned block party is happening soon in Louisville. Grab some food, drinks, and listen to live music at the 12th annual NULU Fest on East Market Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. WAVE News reporter Olivia Russell went axe throwing Friday...
WLKY.com
Louder Than Life 2022: Your guide to Louisville's big rock festival
For the second week in a row, Louisville will play host to a plethora of musicians as the 2022 edition of Louder Than Life begins Thursday. The Bourbon and Beyond festival brought a whopping 140,000 people to the Highland Festival Grounds last week, and another big crowd is expected for Derby City's annual hard rock festival.
Wave 3
Louder than Life fans line up for private labels released by their favorite band
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coming off the success of Bourbon and Beyond, bourbon’s connection to rock music has never been more obvious. “Bourbon has always been backstage with these bands whether it was Rebel Yell, or even Jack Daniels or Jim Beam,” Bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick said. “Music and bourbon have been tied at the hip for a very long time. The difference between now and 40 years ago is the managers of these bands look at these as opportunities to start their own brands.”
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
Wave 3
Tyler Gerth Memorial photography contest open through Oct. 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Gerth Foundation is celebrating the life of Tyler Gerth through a photography contest open to all Olmsted Park enthusiasts. The contest is open through Oct. 7. Working with local organizations, the Tyler Gerth Foundation efforts to advocate for a more equitable world for the next generation through projects focused on education, collaboration and unification, a release said.
WLKY.com
Louisville fraternity gives back to the community for a national day of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Across the country, Saturday was a national day of service for the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. The Epsilon Beta Sigma Louisville alumni chapter marked the occasion by spending the morning at Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville. The guys collected personal care items including socks, lotions,...
wdrb.com
LANE | Family fun is a full-time gig for the McFarland family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - When we last checked in with Louisville's McFarland family, it was a little over two years ago, early in the pandemic and they were just starting to get big on social media. A blinding lights dance video had over 10 million views. The dream was for...
WLKY.com
When will fall colors peak in the Louisville area?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the best times of the year. The arrival of the autumn season means those hot, scorching days brought on by the summer season become cooler and much more comfortable — not to mention the sheer beauty that the landscape takes on with the addition of all those vivid fall colors.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Parkside Home Was Renovated To Be Environmentally Friendly
This four-bedroom home in the Parkside neighborhood of Louisville was showcased in the Home Builders Association of Louisville Remodeled Homes Tour 2022. The home was renovated by architect Clive Pohl and landscape architect John Korfhage with a focus on energy savings and sustainability. With solar panels on the roof, insulated walls, and triple-pane windows, it's easy to see how the energy bill can be as low as $14, according to the realtor.
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
The Oldest Restaurant in Kentucky Accompanies a Haunted Inn — SEE PHOTOS
On a number of occasions, I've mentioned that there are restaurants in other cities around that are worth a road trip. "You know, I really want to eat THERE, so let's also do this, this, and this." You see what I'm saying. And those trips that I have made are...
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘riding to save lives’, raise awareness of opioid overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother who lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill that he thought was Xanax is raising awareness to local parents during National Recovery month. According to the release, Julie Hofmans will ride in memory of her son Wyatt in “The Pace”...
WHAS 11
Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home. Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last. A representative...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
Wave 3
Free narcan at Louder than Life from Metro Department of Health and Wellness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering free narcan at Louder than Life. According to a Facebook post from the Department of Health and Wellness, anyone attending Louder than Life this weekend is able to pickup narcan at any of their locations.
Louisville.com
Felicia’s Louisville (9.21.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
'Great weather' helped crews reopen Louisville interstate ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South in Louisville, which has been closed for resurfacing between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway, reopened at 5 a.m. on Saturday, two days ahead of schedule. “We are pleased to announce that I-71 will reopen this morning, ahead of schedule,” Matt Bullock,...
Wave 3
Terry Smith Remembered
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Revitalization project hurting New Albany business. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring...
leoweekly.com
Hauck’s Corner, A New Bar And Restaurant That Carries On Its Predecessor’s Legacy, Is Now Open Seven Days A Week
Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday. Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.
