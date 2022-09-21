ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

wslmradio.com

State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
PETERSBURG, IN
14news.com

KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
OWENSBORO, KY
wslmradio.com

Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
k105.com

2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.

Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi

Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Petersburg man found dead during welfare check

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
PETERSBURG, IN
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY
vincennespbs.org

Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.

A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
PIKE COUNTY, IN

