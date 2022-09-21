Read full article on original website
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after authorities say a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy shot a burglar Friday morning. DCSO officials say deputies were investigating a string of burglaries in the area of the 9300 block of U.S. 60 West. According to a press release, deputies responded to...
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
KSP gives update about man shot while trying to attack deputy with a hammer
Kentucky State Police Post 16- Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff's Department on Friday at 11 a.m. about a shooting.
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight. Police say...
Evansville man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Evansville man was arrested on Friday night for an alleged assault on a woman. Officers were called to a home on Healing Street near South Green Road for reports of a man standing on a woman's porch with a weapon that was trying to break into her home. Authorities...
Suspicious circumstance report at motel leads to multiple arrests
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested two men and a woman when officers were dispatched to Arrowhead motel late Friday night for a report of a suspicious circumstance.
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
Fatal Crash On US 41 Involves Semi
Traffic was at a standstill on Highway 41 on Thursday after a three vehicle accident around 11:30. This happened in the southbound lane just inside of Henderson near the weigh station. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says 74 year old Thomas Boyer Jr. drove his black Lexus across the median...
WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
Petersburg man found dead during welfare check
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Petersburg man who was found in his apartment during a welfare check on Tuesday, according to police. At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 600 block of Main Street where they...
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
