Harlingen, TX

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off.

The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in this game.

The Harlingen resident who won, has chosen to remain anonymous and told the Texas Lottery that they were shaking from the excitement of such a large win.

According to a release sent from the Texas Lottery Commision, it took the winner a couple of nights to sleep in full.

“Initially, I thought it was [a] $20,000 [prize winning ticket],” the claimant said. “I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million. That was my fifth of five [$20 Million Supreme] tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won.”

The Harlingen winner said this is the first time they win a Texas Lottery prize.

“Once I won $1,000 and I’ve won $200 or $500 before,” they said.

The claimant told Texas Lottery they plan to take care of their family with the money won and aims to invest the remainder of the prize.

$20 Million Supreme offers more than $829 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49.

