Pick it up: Here’s what you need to know about Pasco County’s new pet waste disposal ordinance

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County leaders adopted a pet waste disposal ordinance Tuesday.

Pasco County pet owners are now required to pick up and dispose of their pet’s waste. Leaders said violations could result in a $150 fine, however, the initial focus is on education.

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners said the ordinance is designed to keep pet waste from contaminating the county’s stormwater management systems and making its way into the lakes and river systems in the county.

“It’s important for everyone to pick up after their pets and help spread the word,” BCC Chair Kathryn Starkey said. “This law will keep our water sources cleaner – protecting public health and safety in the process.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new ordinance:

Pet owners must immediately collect and dispose of their pet’s waste.

The ordinance applies to pet waste on any public or private property not owned by the pet owner.

The law does not apply to people who own pets for disability assistance.

The law does not apply to agricultural activity.

The law is in effect in all unincorporated areas of Pasco County.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.