1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO