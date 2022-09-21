Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County, Steamboat Creates seek local artists to help decorate new building
Routt County and Steamboat Creates are working to identify, select and install public art inside the new Health and Human Services Building that’s going up in downtown Steamboat Springs. As a result, Steamboat Creates is inviting artists to submit proposals for artwork to be showcased inside the new building...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water officials: Plan for the ‘worst-case scenario’
Panelists speaking to a large group of water professionals and community members gathered for the 2022 Yampa Basin Rendezvous in Steamboat Springs this week say water managers must think and plan for the “worst-case scenario.”. In other words, after years of drought conditions in Colorado, any lingering optimism for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Council debates how to cut cost for new fire station downtown
Construction costs have gone up nationwide, and the latest estimates for Steamboat Springs’ new downtown fire station and city hall, tentatively planned for construction in spring 2023, came with some sticker shock. During the Steamboat Springs City Council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, council members were divided about how to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Planned Parenthood, beloved restaurant and distillery all close: The most-read articles this week
1. ‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge. Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Crossword puzzle creator, author to speak Wednesday at Steamboat library
The Bud Werner Library’s Author Series will bring in a prolific crossword puzzler with Vic Fleming speaking at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Library Hall. During his presentation, Flemming will lead an interactive lecture in which he shares how he became a prolific crossword author and demonstrate how “crossword puzzles are a lot like life.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Jewish congregation to observe High Holidays starting Sunday
The High Holidays — or High Holy Days — consist of many different celebrations, but the two main holidays are Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Sunday, Sept. 25, is Erev Rosh Hashanah, or “eve of Rosh Hashanah,” the New Year of the Jewish calendar. “We have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pitcher perfect: Yampa Valley Brewing completes renovations, plans to open Steamboat tap house next week
The fence around the property at 1125 Lincoln Ave. is gone, and the building is sporting a fresh look. It’s a sign the taps will start flowing soon at Yampa Valley Brewing Co.’s newest taproom, The Hop House. “We’re excited,” said co-owner Paul Brinkman. “The goal of the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parking closures, sidewalk detours coming next week with tree pruning project
Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin pruning work on the crabapple trees along Lincoln Avenue from Third Street to 13th Street beginning Monday, Sept. 26. According to the city, work will begin on the eastbound side of Lincoln Avenue before shifting to the westbound side as crews remove dead limbs to promote safety and the overall health of the trees.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: John Schalnus
John Schalnus, longtime Yampa resident, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at Yampa Bible Church. Interment will follow in Yampa Cemetery. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dry start to week before wet September ends with more rain chances
Steamboat Springs will continue to see clear skies and slightly above average temperatures to start the week, before more chances for rain close out the week. A measurement site near Steamboat Springs High School has recorded some amount of precipitation 10 of the last 11 days, and the amount of rainfall seen so far this month is nearly a half-inch above average.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC high school mountain bike team takes 7 podiums at home race
Steamboat Spring’s high school mountain bike team saw a season-record seven racers take the podium at the Showdown in the Boat mountain bike race on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steamboat hosted hundreds of athletes from all over western Colorado in a race around Emerald Mountain for the third event of the Colorado High School Cycling Series.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors football dazzles in homecoming victory over Aspen
The atmosphere of a homecoming football game is like no other. The energy was high and the lights shined bright on Steamboat Springs football as it earned its third victory of the season with a 34-21 win over Aspen on Friday, Sept. 23 from Gardner Field. The Sailors started hot...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers defeat Grand Valley in straight sets
Hayden volleyball collected its second victory in a row with a 3-0 win over Grand Valley in Hayden on Friday, Sept. 23. The visiting Cardinals played hard, averaging just over 20 points per set but Hayden was able to stay mentally tough and take all three sets. This victory gives...
