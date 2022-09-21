Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klcc.org
City of Newport commits to help finance 16-bed addiction recovery facility
The Newport City Council voted this week to help fund Lincoln County’s first inpatient substance abuse and recovery facility. The city will contribute the first five years of settlement payments from a national opioid lawsuit—about $73,000 dollars. The location of the proposed 16-bed treatment center will be in...
klcc.org
Ducks Victorious Over Washington State, Beavers Fall to USC
It was a mixed bag for Oregon’s football teams on Saturday. In Pullman, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Troy Franklin with 1:21 seconds left to give No. 15 Oregon its first lead as the Ducks scored three late touchdowns to defeat Washington State 44-41.
klcc.org
City Club panel discusses Lane County's namesake and campaign to rename it for region's original Indigenous people
The possible renaming of Lane County to “Kalapuya County” was the focus of Friday’s City Club of Eugene forum. Critics say the county’s namesake, Joseph Lane, has a checkered and controversial past that included supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War. Retired University of Oregon sociology...
klcc.org
Oakridge-Westfir achieves EPA clean air standard
It may not seem quite like it right now, but the air quality in the Oakridge-Westfir communities meets federal standards. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that the rural area meets the fine particulate National Ambient Air Quality Standard, as outlined by the Clean Air Act. With EPA guidance,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klcc.org
Hotter, drier weather forecast for the Cedar Creek Fire area
A spike in temperatures is expected in the vicinity of the Cedar Creek Fire beginning this weekend through Monday. Daily highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for the Oakridge-Westfir area. Tim Boyce is a fire behavior analyst with the Cedar Creek Fire incident team. He said here’s...
Comments / 0