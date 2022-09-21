ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

kyma.com

Business in El Centro staying afloat

How the lack business has affected the flow of customers - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports. El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Downtown El Centro was once the heart of the city, with a strong economy. But now it's almost a ghost town. A total of nine businesses...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Kofa volleyball drops match in four sets to Glendale

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa volleyball lost to the Glendale Cardinals at home three sets to one on Thursday night. After dropping the first set 25-17, the Lady Kings would make things interesting in the second set. Down 18-10, Kofa rallied for five consecutive points to cut the lead...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: Hawks soar past San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Junior Cadynce LaRose led a furious comeback for Gila Ridge, finishing with 18 kills on the night, as the Hawks came back to stun San Luis by winning the final three sets in 3-2 win at Sidewinder gym on Thursday night. The...
SAN LUIS, AZ
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
kyma.com

Healthy Eating with Chef Lucy: Hibiscus Tacos

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Hibiscus Tacos are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado. The hibiscus flower is also rich in flavonoids, vitamin C, and organic acids, which provide various health benefits, such as helping to control blood pressure and promote weight loss. Ingredients:. 8 ounces dried...
YUMA, AZ

