kyma.com
Business in El Centro staying afloat
How the lack business has affected the flow of customers - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports. El Centro, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Downtown El Centro was once the heart of the city, with a strong economy. But now it's almost a ghost town. A total of nine businesses...
kyma.com
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 23 at 12:34PM MST until September 27 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 105. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County, Western Imperial. County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps. and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention,...
kyma.com
Kofa volleyball drops match in four sets to Glendale
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa volleyball lost to the Glendale Cardinals at home three sets to one on Thursday night. After dropping the first set 25-17, the Lady Kings would make things interesting in the second set. Down 18-10, Kofa rallied for five consecutive points to cut the lead...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Hawks soar past San Luis
SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Junior Cadynce LaRose led a furious comeback for Gila Ridge, finishing with 18 kills on the night, as the Hawks came back to stun San Luis by winning the final three sets in 3-2 win at Sidewinder gym on Thursday night. The...
kyma.com
Healthy Eating with Chef Lucy: Hibiscus Tacos
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Hibiscus Tacos are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado. The hibiscus flower is also rich in flavonoids, vitamin C, and organic acids, which provide various health benefits, such as helping to control blood pressure and promote weight loss. Ingredients:. 8 ounces dried...
