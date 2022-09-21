ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Kirk Herbstreit ranks Penn State’s performance No. 1 for Week 3

By Kevin McGuire
 4 days ago

Penn State certainly turned some heads with their start-to-finish domination of Auburn on the road in Week 3. Although the general consensus is Auburn is trending toward the bottom of the SEC this season, the way Penn State traveled down south and took care of business was nothing short of impressive. And nobody had a better Week 3 performance than the Nittany Lions according to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit shared his top five team performances from Week 3 on his Twitter account, and Penn State topped the list. And it truly is easy to understand why. Penn State’s defense forced four turnovers while the offense got a strong running game performance fueled by freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen .

Penn State clamped down on the Auburn offense in the red zone with the Tigers managing just two field goals on four red zone opportunities, and Penn State outscored the home team 27-6 in the second half, with the only Tigers score coming early in the fourth quarter from its backup quarterback.

Penn State took a nice step up in the national rankings as a result of their solid win and some notable losses around the country over the weekend. But Herbstreit called Penn State’s victory the most impressive of the weekend.

The other teams making Herbstriet’s top eight performers in Week 3 included Tulane, Kansas, Florida State, Washington, Orgeon, Eastern Michigan, and Rice. Kansas improved to 3-0 with a victory over Houston. Oregon handled a higher-ranked BYU team at home. Eastern Michigan brought an end to HErm Edwards at Arizona State. Washington handled its business at home against Michigan State.

We’ll see if Penn State can add another few No. 1 spots on Herbstreit’s rankings later on this season.

Penn State bowl projections heading into Week 4

James Franklin still waiting to publicly praise offensive line

Ji'Ayir Brown named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

ESPN ranks college football's unbeaten teams. Where is Penn State?

Penn State moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports re-rank 1-131

Watch Eli Manning go undercover at Penn State as a walk-on

State College

Penn State Football: Northwestern Clash Set for ESPN Broadcast

Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. meeting with Northwestern next weekend will air on ESPN, the program announced on Sunday morning. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan this past Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the year. Northwestern dropped to 1-3 on the year after falling 17-14 to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List

There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Penn State report card: 'This isn't our standard, this isn't what we do here ...'

STATE COLLEGE − Senior defensive tackle and leader PJ Mustipher had a spirited message for his teammates at halftime. The Nittany Lions were locked in a struggle with big underdog Central Michigan − a game they eventually won 33-14 in Beaver Stadium. But, at the time, their growing defense, the one with all kinds of depth, talent and swagger, had just been blitzed for two touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State WR commit Carmelo Taylor receives fourth star

Add another four-star recruit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry wide receiver Carmelo Taylor made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Thursday. Taylor was previously a Composite four-star recruit and now joins offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receiver Ejani Shakir as the 12th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Townie to student | What it’s like to grow up in State College before becoming a Penn State student

Penn State and its culture seeps into the daily lives of those in the area, and growing up surrounded by it can give those who live in the area a different experience. Students like Samuel Oleynik, who moved to State College in 2009 when his parents were seeking a better school system for him, spoke about how it contrasts from his hometown of Washington, D.C.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Hunters Warehouse owner reflects on four decades in business

BELLEFONTE — Generations of hunters, fishers and outdoor enthusiasts have enjoyed the natural wonders of Centre County, and many have benefited from the wisdom and experience of Tom Engle, whose Hunters Warehouse stores have been a pillar of the community for almost 40 years. Although he is originally from...
BELLEFONTE, PA
abc27 News

PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
LEMONT, PA
State College

Oktoberfest Returns to Tussey Mountain

Strap on your lederhosen and bust out the beer steins. Tussey Mountain’s Oktoberfest is back this weekend for another installment of the beloved fall tradition in the Centre Region. Tussey Mountain’s German-inspired festival will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. The event will feature live entertainment,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
