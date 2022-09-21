Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-285, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sandy Springs Police told Channel 2 the crash happened on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Rd. exit. Police believe the...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Marietta
A man was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car on a busy Marietta highway.
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
1 dead in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
One person died Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, police...
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
CBS 46
Coweta County man used a belt as a tourniquet to save a man after car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Coweta County man is being hailed as a hero after saving a man by using his belt as a tourniquet to stop a car crash victim from bleeding out. Michael Stuart is being honored for his life-saving efforts. The victim lost his leg but survived.
CBS 46
DeKalb church a total loss after overnight fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the church is...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Vacant building a total loss after blazing fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire says crews were on the scene of a fire on Memorial Drive and James B. Rivers. DFR said the fire started at 10 a.m. The building is located at 6300 Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts...
Early Sunday morning fire destroys church in Decatur
Firefighters with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire early Sunday that engulfed a Decatur church....
Atlanta Police investigating after man found dead at hotel parking lot
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in southwest Atlanta Friday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 3700 Princeton Lakes Parkway southwest, the address of Home2Suites by Hilton Atlanta Airport West, at 7:42 a.m. to a report of a man lying dead in the parking lot, authorities said. The location of the hotel is about four miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
wrganews.com
Silver Creek Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase
A 50-year-old Silver Creek man on the Floyd County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail records, police attempted to pull over Billy John Hammonds for concealing the identity of his vehicle when Hammonds drove away in his car leading officers in a car chase. Police stated that during the chase Hammond failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red lights while reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1st in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
CBS 46
2 teen brothers identified after deadly house fire in Paulding County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers -- ages 17 and 13 -- are dead after a fire in their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County. The fire was reported at approximately 3:18 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, the house was 50% engulfed in flames. “We went to the...
Teen hospitalized after being shot at least 5 times, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — According to police, a teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning. APD said the teen was shot five times in the legs and he was grazed in the stomach. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Man shot several times at Clayton County motel, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are searching for a shooter and his car after they say a man was shot several times at a motel. Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway overnight in reference to someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
