ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

Defense Rounds Into Form as UTEP Football Shocks Boise State, 27-10

The UTEP football team did the unthinkable on Friday night and upset Boise State 27-10 in their final non-conference matchup of the season. In front of only 11,227 fans at the Sun Bowl, the Miners trailed just once (3-0) in the game and never looked back in their dominant win. Not many thought the Miners could pull off the upset at home, especially after falling 27-10 to New Mexico a week ago, which also included seven turnovers. But now the Miners (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) have life going into the full stretch of Conference USA play.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Price
Person
Hank Bachmeier
600 ESPN El Paso

I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better

A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Broncos#Utep#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
600 ESPN El Paso

Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso

Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy