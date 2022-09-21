Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
Defense Rounds Into Form as UTEP Football Shocks Boise State, 27-10
The UTEP football team did the unthinkable on Friday night and upset Boise State 27-10 in their final non-conference matchup of the season. In front of only 11,227 fans at the Sun Bowl, the Miners trailed just once (3-0) in the game and never looked back in their dominant win. Not many thought the Miners could pull off the upset at home, especially after falling 27-10 to New Mexico a week ago, which also included seven turnovers. But now the Miners (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) have life going into the full stretch of Conference USA play.
Best Attendees at the UTEP Football Game Goes to These Greats
If you attended the UTEP Miners football game vs. Boise State then you may have spotted a couple of celebrities. Besides UTEP Miners stealing the spotlight for winning and playing a great game, they weren't the only cool guys around. If you watched the college football game on CBS Sports...
Who Is The Guy Chico The Chihuahua Is Holding A Photo Of?
Happy Fall, ya'll! The El Paso Chihuahuas season has been in full swing all summer - but Chico the Chihuahua is ready for Autumn. In fact... here he is holding a... Maple Leaf. This confused some fans, so I decided to do some digging. At first I thought it was...
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
A Lucky El Paso Fan Got To Party With YouTube Superstars
Seeing a live show is one thing, BEING on stage at a live show or MEETING our favorite celebrities, that's a whole 'nother feeling! We've seen some lucky El Paso fans be on stage before, like the one fan who got to shred with Hollywood Undead or the Metallica fan who got to be in one of their music videos.
National Parks In and Around El Paso Offering Free Admission Saturday
If you’ve ever wanted to sled down a stories-high gypsum sand dune or see El Capitan in all its glory, this Saturday will be a good time to do it. The National Parks Service is observing National Public Lands Day on Saturday, and admission to many national parks will be free.
RELATED PEOPLE
Did You See a Trail of Lights Moving In a Straight Line Over East El Paso? The Mystery Explained
There is a lot of sky to look up at in the West Texas desert. Perfect for UFO sightings. Is that what the mysterious lights were that were seen moving silently in a straight line across the sky on the east side Monday evening, an intergalactic spaceship?. Strange Mysterious Lights.
Help an El Paso Clown Make the Top 10 In Face of Horror Contest
Halloween month is quickly approaching which means time to get your costumes ready. But some people, need to bust out their costumes now to win big. There are some people in El Paso who live for Halloween and go all out. Especially one particular dude who loves to frighten people with his spooky clown looks.
I Bet El Paso Chefs Could Turn this $55 Ramen into Something Better
A popular California restaurant is giving us a lesson in how to turn $1 into $55. You know those cheap $1 Maruchan cup of ramen noodles that we all love (don't deny it, you know they're good)? Well, the "Novaruption" at NOVA Kitchen in California has many on Instagram divided over the "versatile" noodle dish. It IS $55, but I guess the way it's prepared is what makes it different right?
Sister Owned El Paso Concert Venue Bringing 2 Shows In October
Don Haskins, Abraham Chavez, The Rockhouse... we've seen some incredible shows happen at these venues in town. Well as anyone would tell you, there's way more venues in town including The Lowbrow or the Love Buzz. But as of 2021, there's another venue that's been hosting some energetic & rowdy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
City Manager: City Still Trying to Entice Great Wolf Lodge or Kalahari Resort to Come to El Paso
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez isn’t giving up on his dream of El Paso one day having a resort. In an interview with one of the local news stations Gonzalez revealed the city still wants Great Wolf Lodge to build a waterpark resort here. And if not Great Wolf than a Kalahari Resort will do.
The Spookiest House You’re Guaranteed to Get Scared at Is In TX
Everyone is excited for Halloween and the spooky season since October is around the corner. Tons of El Pasoans enjoy hearing or visiting haunted places in the borderland. We have all seen some spooky things happen at a cemetery, De Soto Hotel, or El Paso High School. There is no denying that those places sure are surely haunted.
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso
Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
Apple Picking Farms and Orchards for Fall Family Fun a Short Drive from El Paso
Step aside Pumpkin Spice, we’re all about the apple cider. And apple pie, apple sauce, Apple Jacks, candy apples; all things apple, really. Apples in the Land of Enchantment are in season through October, and you can be harvesting your own in less than 2 hours. There are three...
What Was Pancho Neptune’s El Privado? And What Was the Disaster of 1983?
"Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983?" That's how one Reddit user begins their post. What followed is something I would have never believed happened here. Reddit user @KarmaRanOverMyDogma posted this question:. Does anyone remember the Pancho Neptune's disaster in 1983? A fancy members only club opened with...
2022 El Paso-Area Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches: What’s New and What’s in Store
Attention lovers of fall-time corn mazes: your “corny” adventure awaits. Those looking to pick out the perfect pumpkin from among acres and acres of orange gourds, or wander into a field of cornstalks that tower over your head can do so this year at three area farms in El Paso and Southern New Mexico.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0