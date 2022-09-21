The UTEP football team did the unthinkable on Friday night and upset Boise State 27-10 in their final non-conference matchup of the season. In front of only 11,227 fans at the Sun Bowl, the Miners trailed just once (3-0) in the game and never looked back in their dominant win. Not many thought the Miners could pull off the upset at home, especially after falling 27-10 to New Mexico a week ago, which also included seven turnovers. But now the Miners (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) have life going into the full stretch of Conference USA play.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO