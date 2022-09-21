ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, GA

wfxl.com

Georgia Municipal Association hires Tifton City Manager as a member services consultant

The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) announces the hiring of Pete Pyrzenski as the newest member of its member services consulting team. In this role, he will support cities specifically in north Georgia but also all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. Duties include connecting cities with technical assistance, innovative solutions, advocacy and services for their local communities.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man sentenced in Berrien Co. boater death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been sentenced in the Berrien County boater death that happened at a June 2019 fishing tournament, according to the Waycross Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Robbie McInvale was sentenced Friday to 14 years, with six years in prison and eight on probation after...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Cairo meth dealer off to prison

ALBANY, GA – A southwest Georgia resident involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison this afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy. Joseph Jones aka Bae, 31, of Cairo, was sentenced to serve 360 months in prison to be followed by five years...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

GBI investigating Irwin Co. officer involved shooting

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened Friday afternoon, according to the agency. On Sept. 23, South Central Drug Task Force agents located a wanted subject driving in the Irwinville area identified as Henry Wilson Mercer, 63,...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Cairo man sentenced to prison for major drug conspiracy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo man involved in a high-volume methamphetamine distribution ring was sentenced to prison Friday afternoon after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Joseph Jones, aka Bae, 31, was sentenced to serve...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

9 charged in fight at Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester Police investigating shots fired

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
SYLVESTER, GA
wfxl.com

New charges lead to revocation of probation for Berrien County man

District Attorney Chase Studstill announced the revocation of the probation of Zachery Paul Zeigler in the Superior Court of Berrien County. Zeigler was original sentenced during the February term of court in 2019 to six years with the first two in confinement after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and battery family violence.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Moultrie man sentenced for more than 50 years in 2021 Cook County shooting

A man will remain behind bars after a plea was entered in the July Term of Court. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 45-year-old James Avery, of Moultrie, was sentenced July 28, on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
CAIRO, GA
wfxl.com

Omega man sentenced for assaulting an officer, terroristic treats in Cook County

An Omega man was sentenced in August following a 2018 assault on a police officer in Cook County. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that 31-year-old Clyde Hamby, Jr., of Omega, was sentenced August 24, for felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
COOK COUNTY, GA
sportsmic.com

Northside pulls away from Crisp County

For a short minute, it was looking like the one that might get away. That is: Although Northside dominated Crisp County in the early-to-mid goings of the third quarter – the Cougars punted on their first three possessions – it (Northside) had nothing to show for it. Worse, the Eagles had fumbled twice inside the 20 on their first two possessions. That left them still trailing 10-8 and kept the door open for Crisp to remain confident it could still win.
CRISP COUNTY, GA

