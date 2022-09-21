For a short minute, it was looking like the one that might get away. That is: Although Northside dominated Crisp County in the early-to-mid goings of the third quarter – the Cougars punted on their first three possessions – it (Northside) had nothing to show for it. Worse, the Eagles had fumbled twice inside the 20 on their first two possessions. That left them still trailing 10-8 and kept the door open for Crisp to remain confident it could still win.

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO