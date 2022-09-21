Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Haven Tunes up for District Play with Rout of Lyons
HAVEN, Kan. – Brandt Sipe scored four touchdowns, and Van Loop added two scores to go with 168 yards, as Haven earned a convincing 50-6 win over Lyons in a non-district game on Friday. Sipe opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run, and he added first-half scores from...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Fall in a Thriller to Archrival Derby
DERBY, Kan. – It was a vintage Hutchinson-Derby game on Friday in Derby. Playing their most competitive game since 2014, the rivals squared off in a thriller. Hutchinson led well into the second half, but three turnovers doomed the Salthawks in a 28-21 loss. Nic Lange gave Hutch an...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Blanks Winfield, Gets First Victory of the Season
BUHLER, Kan. – It has been an uncharacteristically rough start to the season for Buhler. In going 0-3 for the first time since 2000, Buhler gave up at least 31 points in each game. Buhler shook off the rugged start in style, as the Crusaders’ defense played their best...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Open Conference Play at Coffeyville
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Off to a 3-0 start to the 2022 season, the Hutchinson Community College football team opens Jayhawk Conference play on Saturday at Coffeyville. The No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons and Red Ravens (receiving votes in the NJCAA Rankings), kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Coffeyville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Hesston USD 460 School Bus Involved in Friday Morning Accident; No Students Injured
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. – One person was injured this morning in a crash involving a Hesston USD 460 school bus. At about 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, an SUV rear-ended the bus in the 5600 block of Hesston Road, southeast of Hesston, while it was stopped to pick up a student. The bus had its top arm extended and its lights activated.
adastraradio.com
Trinity Defense Shines Again in District Opening Win over Ellinwood
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Trinity Catholic defensive production has improved every week this season. In Friday’s Class 1A District 7 opener, Trinity’s defense was so good it will be impossible to improve on the number of points allowed next week, as Trinity beat Ellinwood 24-0. After allowing...
adastraradio.com
Sterling Can’t Keep up with Powerful Inman
STERLING, Kan. – Sterling put its improvement to the test Friday against last year’s Class 1A state runner-up. While Sterling has shown rapid growth this season, Inman proved to be too much. Harrison Brunk ran for one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass, while Josiah Buller ran...
Comments / 0