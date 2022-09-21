LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would instruct the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote in her motion that the county should utilize the arts in a way that’s open, accessible and positively impacts the mental and physical health of all communities to “allow Angelenos to express their grief and heal.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO