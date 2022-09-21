ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

High-profile LA prosecutors allege transfers are retaliation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County to consider exploring ideas for memorializing COVID victims

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would instruct the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote in her motion that the county should utilize the arts in a way that’s open, accessible and positively impacts the mental and physical health of all communities to “allow Angelenos to express their grief and heal.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
spectrumnews1.com

LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Climate change groups push city of Irvine to make more aggressive policy

IRVINE, Calif. — Two youth action groups advocating for stronger environmental and climate policy protested Friday, holding colorful signs at an Irvine intersection. Roughly 30 attendees stood on a grassy patch along the intersection of Culver Drive and Alton Parkway at 10 a.m., the first of two planned protests. One group, a local chapter of Fridays for the Future, hopes to influence politicians to increase climate aid to poorer countries. The other group, Reform and Sustain, had more specific local policies in mind.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Oprah Winfrey
spectrumnews1.com

Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena

GARDENA (CNS) — A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
GARDENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy