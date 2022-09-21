Read full article on original website
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
High-profile LA prosecutors allege transfers are retaliation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A high-profile deputy district attorney who successfully prosecuted rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East Los Angeles in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his policies.
Metro expands GoPass program to all LA County community college students
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined other local leaders at LA Valley College to accept a $1 million federal grant with help from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. That money helps extend Metro’s GoPass program, allowing it to offer free transit passes to all community college students in Los Angeles County.
LA County to consider exploring ideas for memorializing COVID victims
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would instruct the county’s director of Arts and Culture and the director of Public Health to work with the public and develop ideas for honoring county residents who have died due to COVID-19. Supervisor Hilda Solis wrote in her motion that the county should utilize the arts in a way that’s open, accessible and positively impacts the mental and physical health of all communities to “allow Angelenos to express their grief and heal.”
LAUSD to provide all schools with Narcan doses in response to recent overdoses
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid- October. What You...
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150M in federal homeless grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
Climate change groups push city of Irvine to make more aggressive policy
IRVINE, Calif. — Two youth action groups advocating for stronger environmental and climate policy protested Friday, holding colorful signs at an Irvine intersection. Roughly 30 attendees stood on a grassy patch along the intersection of Culver Drive and Alton Parkway at 10 a.m., the first of two planned protests. One group, a local chapter of Fridays for the Future, hopes to influence politicians to increase climate aid to poorer countries. The other group, Reform and Sustain, had more specific local policies in mind.
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
Deputy in SUV injured by hit-and-run motorist in Gardena
GARDENA (CNS) — A sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday when his patrol SUV was struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot in Gardena, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues, according to...
