Fines increase to $1,000 for boat ramp violations
CAPE CARTERET, Carteret County — The Town of Cape Carteret is raising the stakes for people not paying the annual fee to use the boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street. Town Officials are raising the fine for unauthorized users from $200 to $1000 in hopes people follow the rules.
ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday
NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
