Schuler Books celebrating 40 years on Saturday

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A mainstay in Grand Rapids is about to celebrate a major milestone — Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at all three locations this weekend.

All day Saturday, Schuler will host celebrations at all of their locations in Grand Rapids, Okemos and Ann Arbor. They will run from 9 a.m. when the stores open until 8 p.m. when they close.

“We have a full day of events at the store,” said Alana Haley, marketing coordinator at Schuler Books.

There will be prizes, activities, cookies and of course, books.

Several months ago, the bookstore recently went viral on Tik Tok , leading them to ship books throughout the community and across the world. But Haley believes the store’s success comes from its roots.

“Our owners have never strayed from their original vision when they opened the store, and that’s to be a bookstore that welcomes all readers,” said Alana Haley, marketing coordinator at Schuler Books. “So we’re that safe, third place for everybody to come and enjoy and just be happy.”

Visit schulerbooks.com for the complete schedule.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

