Fire near Clayton burns 5 acres; air support called off

CLAYTON, Wash. — Air resources have been called off for a wildfire burning near Clayton.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon near Bridges Road and Spotted Road, but it is not clear what caused it.

The fire was originally threatening structures, but that is no longer the case. There are no evacuations at this time.

Spokane County Fire District 4 Deputy Chief Jared Harms said the fire has burned five acres. Fifty firefighters from various agencies are on scene and now establishing fire lines to stop forward progress on the fire.

Winds are intermittent, but the situation appears to be calm now.

