Bunnell, FL

Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop

A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
2nd Annual Flagler Open Arms Recovery Music Festival Draws Hundreds in Flagler Beach

Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Ian Watch: The storm’s track has shifted slightly west, which is good news for central and eastern Florida, including Flagler, bad news for the Big Bend, where it is not headed, but it may weaken somewhat, from a major hurricane to a Category 2 hurricane, by the time it reaches land: another silver lining, for now. Al those National Hurricane Forecasts are less certain for Wednesday and Thursday, with landfall expected Thursday evening.
BUNNELL, FL
This Time Without Temper Tantrums or Deceptions, Palm Coast Adopts Tax Rate and Budget

The Palm Coast City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and the city’s property tax rate at its second and final hearing Wednesday with a series of 4-1 votes. Compared to previous tax hearings at the county and the city this season, Wednesday’s hearing was anticlimactic, with all but numbers getting filled in and ratified. Earlier this month, a candidate for a council seat used the occasion to drum up the appearance of controversy by portraying the tax hit on residents as more than it is. The candidate, Alan Lowe, had holstered his rhetoric by Wednesday’s meeting.
Flagler Playhouse Opens 2022-23 Season with “Oliver!”

Oliver, Nurse Ratched, Miss Daisy and P.T. Barnum will grace Flagler Playhouse during the community theater’s 2022-23 season. The five-play season opens Friday Sept. 23 with the musical “Oliver!” and concludes in May with the musical “Barnum.” The musical “Rent” and the dramas “Driving Miss Daisy” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” are also on tap.
