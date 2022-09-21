Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Ian Watch: The storm’s track has shifted slightly west, which is good news for central and eastern Florida, including Flagler, bad news for the Big Bend, where it is not headed, but it may weaken somewhat, from a major hurricane to a Category 2 hurricane, by the time it reaches land: another silver lining, for now. Al those National Hurricane Forecasts are less certain for Wednesday and Thursday, with landfall expected Thursday evening.

BUNNELL, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO