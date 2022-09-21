Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcementZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Related
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Man Points Loaded Gun at Deputy Jacob West During Traffic Stop
A 42-year-old driver who appeared drunk allegedly–and very briefly–pointed a loaded gun at a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Palm Coast Parkway late Thursday night before complying with orders to drop the gun. It was the latest de-escalation of what could have resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
flaglerlive.com
2nd Annual Flagler Open Arms Recovery Music Festival Draws Hundreds in Flagler Beach
Pam Birtolo, Executive Director of Flagler Open Arms Recovery Services (Flagler OARS) is pleased to announce that the organization’s 2nd Annual Music Festival for recovery drew talent and over 350 attendees, which was a larger crowd than last year. The festival was held at Veterans Park, 101 N Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th.
flaglerlive.com
County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead
A traffic nightmare may be developing on State Road 100 and on Seminole Woods Boulevard as several new commercial developments are crunching their way through the county’s regulatory steps. But the biggest development, a BJ’s Club and five satellite businesses, is moving along despite lacking a full analysis of traffic issues ahead.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 25, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Ian Watch: The storm’s track has shifted slightly west, which is good news for central and eastern Florida, including Flagler, bad news for the Big Bend, where it is not headed, but it may weaken somewhat, from a major hurricane to a Category 2 hurricane, by the time it reaches land: another silver lining, for now. Al those National Hurricane Forecasts are less certain for Wednesday and Thursday, with landfall expected Thursday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Making Sandbags Available Starting Today as Flooding Is in Forecast
Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. Two locations will open about noon today – one on the barrier island and the other in western Flagler County.
flaglerlive.com
This Time Without Temper Tantrums or Deceptions, Palm Coast Adopts Tax Rate and Budget
The Palm Coast City Council approved the 2022-23 budget and the city’s property tax rate at its second and final hearing Wednesday with a series of 4-1 votes. Compared to previous tax hearings at the county and the city this season, Wednesday’s hearing was anticlimactic, with all but numbers getting filled in and ratified. Earlier this month, a candidate for a council seat used the occasion to drum up the appearance of controversy by portraying the tax hit on residents as more than it is. The candidate, Alan Lowe, had holstered his rhetoric by Wednesday’s meeting.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach Historical Museum Celebrates 21st Anniversary with Moondance Fundraiser
The Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s Board of Directors are pleased to invite the public to help celebrate the Museum’s 21st Anniversary at their ‘Moondance’ fundraiser on October 6 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30.p.m. The event will be held at Beachfront Grille, located at 2444 S Ocean Shore Blvd., Flagler Beach.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Playhouse Opens 2022-23 Season with “Oliver!”
Oliver, Nurse Ratched, Miss Daisy and P.T. Barnum will grace Flagler Playhouse during the community theater’s 2022-23 season. The five-play season opens Friday Sept. 23 with the musical “Oliver!” and concludes in May with the musical “Barnum.” The musical “Rent” and the dramas “Driving Miss Daisy” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” are also on tap.
Comments / 0