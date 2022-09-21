Read full article on original website
Arkansas looks to turn page quickly
The challenge of facing No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville was already going to be a physical and mental one for No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) and now it is going to be an emotional task as well. The Razorbacks coughed up a early two-touchdown lead in...
Aggies hold off Razorbacks 23-21
ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 10 Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead against No. 23 Texas A&M in the first quarter and appeared headed for its fourth win, but then some questionable decisions plus a turnover and missed field goal allowed the Aggies to take a 23-21 win. “Well,...
Arkansas falls in polls following loss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was No. 10 in both polls last week, but the 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium caused them to take a significant drop. The USA Today Coaches Poll dropped the Razorbacks to No. 19 while the AP has them at No. 20. They will face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on CBS.
Lucas excited about Arkansas football turnaround
Count former Arkansas wide receiver and current Pulaski Academy head football coach Anthony Lucas among those impressed with what Sam Pittman is accomplishing with the Razorbacks. No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0), who Pittman turned around from 3-7 to 9-4 last season, meets No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) Saturday night...
Arkansas, Texas A&M meet in key SEC game
DALLAS — No. 10 Arkansas will try to make it two wins in a row over No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. Arkansas won last year’s game 20-10 which was the first win in the series since Oct. 1, 2011, when Bobby Petrino’s Hogs defeated the Aggies 42-38. The Southwest Classic championship last year was the first of four trophies Sam Pittman’s Hogs took back to Fayetteville.
Fearless Friday NWA MVP: Week 4
The northwest Arkansas MVP is Chris Bell from Gentry. The quarterback completed 17 of 21 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Just four incomplete passes. Bell was also effective on the ground with three touchdown scores. That’s eight for the night. Chris Bell is the northwest Arkansas MVP.
