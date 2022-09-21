Read full article on original website
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up 6 Months After Finale
Watch: The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Break Up. It's the end of their journey as a couple for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans. The Bachelor Nation couple announced they are calling it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during The Bachelor season 26 finale. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."
Why Fans Think True Thompson Accidentally Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy
Watch: Did True Thompson REVEAL Kylie Jenner's Baby Boy's Name?. Did Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby boy?. That's what TikToker Marissa Spagnoli thinks. In a Sept. 22 video, the content creator shared a theory about whether True accidentally dropped...
Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Baby Zane has us seeing double. Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Go Inside Southern Charm's Most Unexpected Fight Yet
Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. All is not well in Charleston. Southern Charm's Sept. 22 episode saw longtime friends Naomie Olindo and Venita Aspen get into what might be season eight's most shocking fight yet. The source of said fight is less shocking, though: Craig Conover.
The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover
Watch: The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season. The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian After Watching Emotional Kardashians Premiere
Watch: The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!. Lamar Odom is still keeping up with Khloe Kardashian. Speaking exclusively to E! News in a joint interview with his daughter Destiny Odom, the NBA star admitted that his ex-wife's reality show, The Kardashians, has become his "guilty pleasure." In fact, Lamar even tuned into the second season premiere of the Hulu series on Sept. 21 and watched Khloe detail her journey to baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.
See the Poolside Pic of KJ Apa and Clara Berry’s Baby Boy Sasha on His First Birthday
Watch: KJ Apa Drinks Clara Berry's Breast Milk & Calls Her "Wife" Sasha Vai Keneti Apa has one year under his belt. Clara Berry celebrated her and KJ Apa's son Sasha for his first birthday with a sweet Sept. 23 Instagram post. For the occasion, Clara and the little one took pictures by the pool, including one where she swooped him up for a kiss.
Chase Stokes Has Outer Banks Fans Buzzing Over His Hair Transformation
Watch: “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy. Nearly a week after turning 30, Chase Stokes celebrated his milestone birthday by sharing a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Sept. 22. However, there was one pic in particular that really caught fans' attention: a snap showing that he chopped his hair.
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says She's "Choosing Gratitude" Amid Her Grieving Process
Watch: Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death. Kelly Rizzo is reflecting on her grieving process. The wife of late actor Bob Saget shared how she's handled the loss of her husband, who passed away in February 2022. The Full House star was found dead in his Florida hotel room, and authorities later confirmed the cause of death was head trauma.
Adam Devine Has a Pitch Perfect Response to Adam Levine Cheating Allegations
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Adam Devine has a pitch: Stop confusing him with Adam Levine. Please. Though the two stars share a similar name, the Pitch Perfect alum made it clear that he is not the Maroon 5 frontman in a hilarious Instagram featuring wife Chloe Bridges.
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
Kenan Thompson Reveals the All That Sketches He Thinks Could Work on Saturday Night Live
Watch: Kenan Thompson Reveals How Far He'd Make It in Squid Game. Kenan Thompson, who enters his 20th season at Saturday Night Live when the legendary sketch show premieres Oct. 1 on NBC, has actually been in the sketch comedy game for even longer. Thompson got his start on the...
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included...
JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is going back to short hair like a boomerang. On Sept. 22, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star revealed that she's cut her long blonde locks once again—this time with help from her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. In a video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old sat inside her walk-in closet as Avery, 22, began snipping off "big chunks" her tresses with a pair of scissors.
Cameron Diaz Shares the Story Behind Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
Watch: Cameron Diaz REACTS to TMI Question From Nicole Richie. Cameron Diaz is spilling the details on how she tried to get out of celebrating her 50th birthday. While The Holiday actress kept it low key for her 50th birthday, she revealed that if her husband, Benji Madden had his way, the party would have been a lot bigger.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands While Burnin’ Up on New York Date Night
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert. Start spreading the news, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are taking New York City by storm. The couple was spotted holding hands (and looking ultra stylish) at the actress' restaurant Sona in the city's Gramercy neighborhood on Sept. 21.
Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers’ Next Album
Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
