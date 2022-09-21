ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

E! News

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up 6 Months After Finale

Watch: The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Break Up. It's the end of their journey as a couple for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans. The Bachelor Nation couple announced they are calling it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during The Bachelor season 26 finale. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."
NFL
E! News

Proof Brian Austin Green's 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me

Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Baby Zane has us seeing double. Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Go Inside Southern Charm's Most Unexpected Fight Yet

Watch: Why Craig Conover Was Shocked By Naomie & Whitney's Hookup. All is not well in Charleston. Southern Charm's Sept. 22 episode saw longtime friends Naomie Olindo and Venita Aspen get into what might be season eight's most shocking fight yet. The source of said fight is less shocking, though: Craig Conover.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Voice Preview: Contestant Andrew Igbokidi Wows the Judges With Billie Eilish Cover

Watch: The Voice Coaches Share Tactics for New Season. The competition on The Voice is hotter than ever. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and first-timer Camila Cabello have begun to assemble their teams on season 22 of the NBC series. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Sept. 26 blind auditions, they each find the kind of singer they're looking for in contestant Andrew Igbokidi.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lamar Odom Shares His Hope for Ex Khloe Kardashian After Watching Emotional Kardashians Premiere

Watch: The Kardashians Season 2 BOMBSHELLS: Meet Khloe's Baby Boy!. Lamar Odom is still keeping up with Khloe Kardashian. Speaking exclusively to E! News in a joint interview with his daughter Destiny Odom, the NBA star admitted that his ex-wife's reality show, The Kardashians, has become his "guilty pleasure." In fact, Lamar even tuned into the second season premiere of the Hulu series on Sept. 21 and watched Khloe detail her journey to baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson amid his paternity scandal.
CELEBRITIES
Brittany Snow
E! News

Chase Stokes Has Outer Banks Fans Buzzing Over His Hair Transformation

Watch: “Outer Banks” Stars Chase Stokes & Maddie Cline Explain Why It's Binge-Worthy. Nearly a week after turning 30, Chase Stokes celebrated his milestone birthday by sharing a series of photos and videos to Instagram on Sept. 22. However, there was one pic in particular that really caught fans' attention: a snap showing that he chopped his hair.
CELEBRITIES
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Pitch Perfect
E! News

Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don't Worry Darling Gossip

Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show

Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. JoJo Siwa is going back to short hair like a boomerang. On Sept. 22, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star revealed that she's cut her long blonde locks once again—this time with help from her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus. In a video posted to TikTok, the 19-year-old sat inside her walk-in closet as Avery, 22, began snipping off "big chunks" her tresses with a pair of scissors.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Joe Jonas Reveals Major Update About the Jonas Brothers' Next Album

Watch: Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert. We're a "Sucker" for this Jonas Brothers news. On this new music Friday, JoBros fans are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The group posted a pic on on Sept. 23 of them in a studio on Instagram, with the caption "Making the new album." As if that wasn't exciting enough, Joe Jonas delivered a mic drop when he commented, "You mean finished the album." Cue squeals of joy!
MUSIC
E! News

E! News

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

