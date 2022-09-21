ACU’s home record remains untarnished after defeated the Div. II Western New Mexico Mustangs on Saturday in Wildcat Stadium, 34-7. With the win, the Wildcats now are 3-1 this season, the best start for ACU’s football program since 2013. The Wildcats are also one step closer to reaching their preseason goal of staying undefeated at home, with their home record currently sitting at 3-0.

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO