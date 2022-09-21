Read full article on original website
Long, Banks keep Wildcats undefeated in Wildcat Stadium
ACU’s home record remains untarnished after defeated the Div. II Western New Mexico Mustangs on Saturday in Wildcat Stadium, 34-7. With the win, the Wildcats now are 3-1 this season, the best start for ACU’s football program since 2013. The Wildcats are also one step closer to reaching their preseason goal of staying undefeated at home, with their home record currently sitting at 3-0.
Wildcats splits start of WAC play with Tarleton
The Wildcats met Tarleton for the start of Western Athletic Conference play, where it ended in a tie, 1-1. “We just missed a lot of opportunities,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “It was similar to the Texas Southern game where we were in and around. We just weren’t able to put the ball away.”
Soccer prepares for double matchup against Southern Utah, Utah Tech
The Wildcats head home for a double matchup this weekend against Southern Utah on Friday night and Utah Tech on Sunday afternoon. ACU just got off the road from meeting with Tarleton for the start of the Western Athletic Conference play, which ended in a tie, 1-1. The Wildcats are...
Fall season of Greek Life begins with new sorority, rushing
Alpha Kai Omega, Omicron Xi Chi, Nu Kappa Psi and Trojans hosted rushing and New Member Orientation starting Sept. 18 lasting through Oct. 2. The clubs were allowed to take pledge classes early this fall before the main rushing season begins in October. The new sorority, Omicron Xi Chi, or OXC, took their first pledge class on Sept. 16.
