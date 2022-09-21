Read full article on original website
Phys.org
An AI message decoder based on bacterial growth patterns
From a box of Cracker Jack to The Da Vinci Code, everybody enjoys deciphering secret messages. But biomedical engineers at Duke University have taken the decoder ring to place it's never been before—the patterns created by bacterial colonies. Depending on the initial conditions used, such as nutrient levels and...
Phys.org
Secondary ion mass spectrometry reveals atoms that make up MXenes and their precursor materials
Since the initial discovery of what has become a rapidly growing family of two-dimensional layered materials—called MXenes—in 2011, Drexel University researchers have made steady progress in understanding the complex chemical composition and structure, as well as the physical and electrochemical properties, of these exceptionally versatile materials. More than a decade later, advanced instruments and a new approach have allowed the team to peer within the atomic layers to better understand the connection between the materials' form and function.
Phys.org
The carp virus that taught researchers about immunology
One of the fascinating aspects of scientific research is certainly the serendipity that comes with it, which is something the team of Prof. Alain Vanderplasschen, virologist and immunologist at the FARAH (Faculty of Veterinary Medicine) of the University of Liège can only agree with. His team has just published in Nucleic Acids Research the results of ten years of research on the study of an original protein of a carp virus.
Nature.com
Confrontation of AlphaFold models with experimental structures enlightens conformational dynamics supporting CYP102A1 functions
Conformational dynamics plays a critical role for the function of multidomain electron transfer complexes. While crystallographic or NMR approaches allow detailed insight into structures, lower resolution methods like cryo-electron microscopy can provide more information on dynamics. In silico structure modelling using AlphaFold was recently successfully extended to the prediction of protein complexes but its capability to address large conformational changes involved in catalysis remained obscure. We used bacterial CYP102A1 monooxygenase homodimer as a test case to design a competitive modelling approach (CMA) for assessing alternate conformations of multi-domain complexes. Predictions were confronted with published crystallographic and cryo-EM data, evidencing consistencies but also permitting some reinterpretation of experimental data. Structural determinants stabilising the new type of domain connectivity evidenced in this bacterial self-sufficient monooxygenase were analysed by CMA and used for in silico retro-engineering applied to its eukaryotic bi-component counterparts.
Phys.org
Visible light activation enables transformation of bench-stable sulfones to valuable glycosides
National University of Singapore chemists have developed a new strategy to generate therapeutically relevant C-glycosides and S-glycosides through a catalyst- and transition-metal-free approach under visible light illumination at ambient temperature. Their research appears in Nature Synthesis. Glycosides play an indispensable role in diverse physiological functions and are found in a...
Phys.org
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than 1 billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of...
Phys.org
Coral genome reveals cysteine surprise
Model animals, such as mice and fruit flies, have provided scientists with powerful insights into how cellular biology works. However, model animals are really just a guide, and it can be risky to generalize findings across animals from studying a selection of model organisms. Cysteine is an important amino acid...
Nature.com
Hardware implementation of Bayesian network based on two-dimensional memtransistors
Bayesian networks (BNs) find widespread application in many real-world probabilistic problems including diagnostics, forecasting, computer vision, etc. The basic computing primitive for BNs is a stochastic bit (s-bit) generator that can control the probability of obtaining '1' in a binary bit-stream. While silicon-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology can be used for hardware implementation of BNs, the lack of inherent stochasticity makes it area and energy inefficient. On the other hand, memristors and spintronic devices offer inherent stochasticity but lack computing ability beyond simple vector matrix multiplication due to their two-terminal nature and rely on extensive CMOS peripherals for BN implementation, which limits area and energy efficiency. Here, we circumvent these challenges by introducing a hardware platform based on 2D memtransistors. First, we experimentally demonstrate a low-power and compact s-bit generator circuit that exploits cycle-to-cycle fluctuation in the post-programmed conductance state of 2D memtransistors. Next, the s-bit generators are monolithically integrated with 2D memtransistor-based logic gates to implement BNs. Our findings highlight the potential for 2D memtransistor-based integrated circuits for non-von Neumann computing applications.
Phys.org
A naturally occurring soil bacterium may provide a solution for 'forever chemicals'
University of Tennessee, Knoxville faculty members Shawn Campagna, professor and associate department head in chemistry, and Frank Loeffler, Governor's Chair professor in microbiology, have made a discovery that could lead to new capabilities for managing environmental contamination. Commercially used per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were developed in the 1940's and...
Phys.org
Developing a key element for scalable quantum computers
Quantum computers have the potential to vastly exceed the capabilities of conventional computers for certain tasks. But there is still a long way to go before they can help to solve real-world problems. Many applications require quantum processors with millions of quantum bits. Today's prototypes merely come up with a few of these compute units.
Phys.org
Atomic-scale imaging reveals a facile route to crystal formation
What do clouds, televisions, pharmaceuticals, and even the dirt under our feet have in common? They all have or use crystals in some way. Crystals are more than just fancy gemstones. Clouds form when water vapor condenses into ice crystals in the atmosphere. Liquid crystal displays are used in a variety of electronics, from televisions to instrument panels. Crystallization is an important step for drug discovery and purification. Crystals also make up rocks and other minerals. Their crucial role in the environment is a focus of materials science and health sciences research.
Phys.org
How biologists are making fieldwork safer and more equitable
Imagine being stuck in close quarters with your co-workers 24 hours a day, far away from your home, under conditions that are stressful and unfamiliar. Scientists have a name for that: fieldwork. Doing research outside the lab is important to career advancement in some fields of science, but it comes...
Phys.org
Recent advance in three-dimensional porous carbon materials for electromagnetic wave absorption
Recently, Professor Jiurong Liu and Professor Zhihui Zeng of Shandong University published a review paper about three-dimensional porous carbon-based electromagnetic wave absorbing materials in Science China Materials. With increasingly serious electromagnetic wave (EMW) pollution, the development of high-performance EWAMs has become a research hotspot. Carbon-based EWAMs have excellent physical and...
Phys.org
Giant magnon spin wave conductance in ultrathin insulators surprises researchers
When you make conducting wires thinner, their electrical resistance goes up. This is Ohm's law, and it is generally right. An important exception is at very low temperatures, where the mobility of electrons increases when wires become so thin that they are effectively two-dimensional. Now, University of Groningen physicists, together with colleagues at Brest University have observed that something similar happens with the conductivity of magnons, spin waves that travel through magnetic insulators, much like a wave through a stadium. The increase in conductivity was spectacular, and occurred at ambient room temperature. This observation was published in Nature Materials on September 22.
Phys.org
Not all wildlife recovered in lockdowns, new research finds
When the COVID pandemic started, it was a global crisis for humans—but as humans took shelter, reports of wildlife reclaiming what were once human-dominated spaces abounded. But biologists are noticing the patterns were not repeated around the globe. Last year, a research team led by University of Manitoba conservation...
Phys.org
Seeing the unseen: Birth and death of tree roots under a future atmosphere
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes trees to put more resource into developing root systems below ground. This flow of extra carbon below ground is an important, and often overlooked, way in which the natural world will respond to ongoing and future greenhouse gas emissions. In a new study,...
Phys.org
Monday will be the closest Jupiter is to Earth in nearly six decades
Stargazers across the globe will get a great view of Jupiter come Monday night, weather permitting. The solar system's largest planet will be unusually close to the Earth on Monday, astronomers said. It marks the first time Jupiter has been this close to Earth in 59 years, according to NASA.
Phys.org
Deepest scientific ocean drilling sheds light on Japan's next great earthquake
Scientists who drilled deeper into an undersea earthquake fault than ever before have found that the tectonic stress in Japan's Nankai subduction zone is less than expected, according to a study from researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Washington. The findings, published in the journal...
Phys.org
The rise to royalty: How worker wasps balance specialization and plasticity
An international team of biologists and theoretical physicists from Dresden (Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems), Cambridge, UK (Babraham Institute) and Athens (B.S.R.C. "Alexander Fleming") has tackled this paradox using experiments on paper wasps. Paper wasps are social insects that display societal division of labor, with some insects specializing in foraging and other tasks (workers) while a single insect becomes the queen that specializes in producing offspring.
Phys.org
Researcher creates wood-based alternative to single-use plastic
University of British Columbia researcher Dr. Feng Jiang has developed a cellulose film that looks like plastic and behaves like plastic—but is biodegradable. Dr. Jiang's process breaks down wood fibers (sourced from forest waste) in a solution of cold sodium hydroxide combined with mild mechanical blending. The sodium hydroxide is then recycled. The result is a translucent, strong and water-resistant film.
