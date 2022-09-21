ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County to get new committee to focus on public safety, crime reduction

By Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS — Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said Wednesday he will create a committee to develop a plan for public safety in the county.

“I hope it will give us some concrete recommendations for us to make some decisions from this body and to present it to not only our sheriff as well as to the administration," Lowery said. "The government doesn’t solve all problems but what we need is people coming together with these ideas and it takes it a formal process, this ad hoc committee to bring ideas around public safety. It’s a conversation that’s definitely needed in our community.”

Lowery’s decision to create the committee followed a move by Commissioner Mick Wright to create such an ad hoc committee through resolution, a proposal he ultimately withdrew after county staff said such a committee could simply be created through an act of the chairman.

Wright’s original proposal was first made Sept. 12, just days after a citywide shooting spree killed three and injured three others, locking down Memphis for hours. That spree came on the heels of a citywide search for Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kidnapping victim who was ultimately found dead and dumped behind a house in South Memphis, a crime that garnered national headlines.

While it’s unclear how Lowery will format the committee, Wright’s version would have consisted of 13 members to include commissioners, members of County Mayor Lee Harris’ administration, members of faith communities, community organizations, the county’s municipalities and more.

Lowery said he'd take recommendations on the size and composition of the committee based on former committees. It, like Wright's model, would consist of people from around the county.

The group, according to Wright’s resolution, would have sought “to develop a comprehensive plan for the reduction of lawlessness, violent crime, and moral decay and rehabilitation of those caught up in the cycle of crime throughout our community with the emphasis on juvenile crime.”

Wright told The Commercial Appeal that recent events in the community have shown “an extreme need” for the commission “to be better informed and more involved in guiding policy related to public safety,” something that happens through committee.

“The county has a number of departments and branches that play a role in fighting crime, and this new committee will allow us to interface with all of them in one setting,” Wright said. “I hope this equips the county commission to emphasize public safety needs, prioritize public safety measures, investigate problems and gaps, and ultimately create a safer Shelby County.”

Katherine Burgess covers county government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

