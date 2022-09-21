ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

My Ramen , a locally owned and operated ramen restaurant, will soon make its debut at 3121 US HWY 98 S in Lakeland , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.

What Now Orlando briefly reached out to co-owners Ai Mei Zhu and Li Jun Chen , but they were not immediately for comment.

While the owners were not available to provide detail on the restaurant’s offering, the restaurant’s facilities have recently been painted a bright and bold yellow and a warm red across the roof, reminiscent of the building’s past as a Pizza Hut. There is also a signpost along the highway featuring the restaurant’s name and an illustration of a ramen bowl.

Until Zhu & Chen’s restaurant opens its doors, foodies can have noodle-based dishes in Lakeland at Pho Tan and Fuji Hibachi express.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6bsX_0i4t9pMG00
Photo: Google Earth


