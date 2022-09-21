ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Political hit job': Bill Barr blasts Letitia James, predicts Trump suit will backfire

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhrIl_0i4t8kE400


F ormer Attorney General William Barr slammed a lawsuit against his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump , highlighting its political undertones.

Barr contended that it is hard not to conclude that the suit, announced Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James , is a "political hit job" and jabbed at James for engaging in "gross overreach" by dragging Trump's children into the suit, hypothesizing that the legal tiff will backfire against her.

NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES ANNOUNCES FRAUD LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP AND CHILDREN

"It's hard for me not to conclude it's a political hit job," Barr told Fox News. "I'm not even sure if she has a good case against Trump himself. But what ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is she grossly overreaches when she tries to drag the children into this."

James unveiled a massive $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump, three of his adult children, and management at the Trump Organization, alleging they engaged in a pattern of fraudulent and deceptive business practices.


She accused the Trumps of manipulating asset valuations for tax and business benefits and cited a litany of appraisals and other financial documents in her sprawling, 200-plus-page lawsuit. As part of the suit, she is seeking to ban Trump, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. from being "an officer or director in any corporation" or similar entity in New York.

"Yes, they had roles in the business," Barr continued. "But this was his personal financial statement. It was prepared by the CFO, accounting firms were involved in it. Listen, the children aren't going to know the details of that ... nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence."

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have tweeted clips of James's past remarks, in which she committed to "be a real pain in the a** to him." Trump himself also lambasted the suit as a "witch hunt." James noted during a press conference that the courts have not disqualified her from investigating Trump despite her past remarks.

James began her investigation into the Trump Organization in 2019 after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump's business empire engaged in fraudulent activity. She claims to have uncovered evidence of criminal activity and has referred the matter to the IRS and the Southern District of New York.

"I think [it] is gonna end up backfiring on them because I think it will make people sympathetic for Trump. This is another example of people piling on because of a Trump derangement syndrome," Barr added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Barr famously had a falling out with Trump during the waning days of his turbulent tenure atop the Justice Department, which he departed in December 2020. Barr and Trump were vehemently at odds over the former president's insistence that the election was "stolen" from him — assertions Barr called "bulls***."

Since his exit from the Trump administration, Barr has been candid about his opinion on Trump, prodding the GOP to select anyone other than his former boss to be the party standard-bearer in 2024. But he has also come to Trump's defense on several occasions.

Comments / 216

Reee
4d ago

Bill, I wish you were this chatty when you worked for don the con, you were busy ducking and dodging, when we wanted more information on the mueller report that you manipulated, we could not hear from you, now when you are no longer relevant, you can’t shut up.

Reply(8)
70
Bert Gregory
3d ago

If the evidence supports the lawsuit, how is it a political hit job? Isn't this what Trump's CFO just pled guilty to?

Reply(37)
41
Peter Pickering
3d ago

Will this ever end ?? How many millions have Democrats spent of tax payer money to just keep a person from running for office . At the same time knowing absolutely that our current president has taken money from China and others and yet that's ok ?? Our speaker of the house has placed people in positions of power to help her with making trades ?? Our CDC and NIH are making millions promoting a untested experimental drug ?? I realize no one wants to admit they're wrong , but at sometime you have to be truthful with yourself.

Reply(16)
32
