Business

Kristalina Georgieva
Christiane Amanpour
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
#Imf#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#War#Price Stability#Interest Rates#Cnn
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sweden
Daily Mail

Spooked markets in UK and Europe tumble after Bank of England's half-point interest rate hike to 2.5% to tackle inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting Budget tomorrow

Markets in London and across Europe have tumbled today after the Bank of England lifted interest rates to an almost 14-year high in a bid to combat rampant inflation ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cutting budget tomorrow. The move by the Bank is set to heap more misery on families...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Recession odds just skyrocketed up to 80%, says former Reagan economist and hyperinflation expert

Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, pictured in 2008. Hanke believes there is an 80% chance of a U.S. recession. The persistence of high inflation—and the Fed’s increasingly bold moves to rein it in—have U.S. recession forecasts ticking up by the day, with more and more economists insisting a significant economic downturn is on the horizon.
BUSINESS

