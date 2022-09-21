ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw

By Alex Denis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Choosing to walk away from teaching wasn’t easy for Amanda Baker, a former Metro Nashville Public School teacher.

Baker, an elementary school teacher, stepped away from the classroom this school year after 12 years.

Former superintendent sounds alarm on need for major overhaul

You may remember her sharing challenges facing educators with News 2 back in 2019 before the pandemic .

“They’re our future. And if I can’t give them what they need, it’s hard,” Baker told Alex Denis in 2019. Even then she was considering a change. “Have you ever thought about leaving?” Alex asked. Baker said, “Yes.”

Baker said the decision to leave the classroom was heartbreaking but also freeing.

“I’m kind of a ball of emotions, to be honest. I’m relieved. But then there’s always still that little teacher guilt of, you know, feeling like you walked out on your purpose,” said Baker.

Baker taught through Covid and found ways to engage her first graders through computer screens.

“We went from being, you know, the saviors of COVID, ‘oh, my goodness, how do these teachers do it every day?’ to like, at the drop of a dime, everything switched,” she recalled.

When students returned to the classrooms, they experienced some significant learning loss. Baker said the standards set were unrealistic.

“There were no adjustments to the curriculum,” she said.

Baker felt teachers and students were set up to fail.

“We’re told, you know, ‘we know they’re behind. But we need them ready for second grade.'” She continued, “In the meantime, you have students that come in that really, in first grade, can’t even hardly write their name. So, it was extremely difficult and heartbreaking.”

Time restricted and outlined lessons are examples of what teachers follow, and Baker said they make it almost impossible to spend more time on a concept.

“The curriculum is very scripted. It takes away the fun. It takes away the love,” said Baker.

Baker held the highest ranking in the state’s level of overall effectiveness scale- a 5. She explained teachers face unbelievable pressure to meet that success. And, those scores affect everything, even hiring.

“If your students come in and they’re performing extremely low, and you are not able to bring them to the point of acceptance, then those scores are reflected upon you,” she said.

If scores are low, administrators observe the class frequently. Baker said there’s a problem with that practice.

“You don’t know that the child that is on the floor, screaming and crying, or throwing things across the floor, or across the classroom, while you’re doing my observation. You don’t know what happened last night with that child.” She added, “It’s those types of things that are not taken into consideration all the time.”

Despite those pressures, Baker pushed forward. The final straw though came when a private company recruited her to Ohio.

She was offered a sizable raise for a position with a lot less stress. But, curious, she also applied for a teaching license.

“I could not believe that, for my level of education with my master’s degree, and for the years of experience, I would have been paid almost double what I was making in Nashville. And that is, that’s staggering to me,” she said.

Baker said she still thinks about her colleagues who are still in the field and for her students who were the real reason she held on for so long – until her spirit finally broke.

“I pray for them daily,” said Baker. “I miss the children. I miss them so so much. Now, it makes me emotional. But, at this moment, I don’t see that I will be going back into the classroom. Um, maybe one day, you know, but right now. I don’t think that I can.”

Underpaid. Understaffed. Underfunded. Underappreciated. Straight talk from educators as TN public education evolves. Stay connected for News 2’s special reports “Teacher Turmoil” all day Wednesday.

Comments / 32

Marie
3d ago

They have thrown so much wasted money at education, the reason? They don’t have a clue about education. I will not vote for the ones in office.

Reply
5
Tony Pilcher
3d ago

It is more important to teach about genders and white guilt. Granted, that is a little part but there has been too much focus there. The powers that be are blind to what teachers and kids really need. They push activism and sociopolitical topics too much and don't look at the real results of their horrible policies. Our kids scores keep dropping and we fall further and further behind most of the world. Let's get rid of teachers unions and let the teachers teach the subject they were hired to teach. Let's get rid of the teachers who want to push their own political views and get teachers who care about the future of their students. We have been heading in the wrong direction for a long time and now is the time to fix this. Get involved and fix the problems.

Reply(1)
3
Sara Duff
3d ago

I'm so sorry! it's the gov. of this state he would rather build a stadium then help our schools. I'm not going to vote for him not Blackburn or Hagerty either.

Reply(17)
7
 

