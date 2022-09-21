Read full article on original website
Related
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker
The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic. “The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.
Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm
The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm. Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
See the Funny Sign War Between Oswego KFC and the New Popeyes
Is the town of Oswego big enough for two national fried chicken chains?. A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened recently in the Central New York port city, and they received a welcome message from the unlikeliest of sources: KFC. These photos come courtesy of Cheryl McKeown Accordino of Oswego, and...
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 9-21-28-30-52 + 10. The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue...
$5 million sale in Skaneateles: See 164 home sales in Onondaga County
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
WKTV
Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest
FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0