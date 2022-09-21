ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Huge Florida gator crosses trail in Circle B Preserve

LAKELAND, Fla. - Why did the alligator cross the trail? To get to the other side, we think!. Eamonn Molloy was hiking along a trail in the Circle B Preserve in Lakeland, Florida when a huge alligator decided to cross the trail right in front of him. It happened on Sept. 5, Molloy told FOX 35 in a Facebook message.
10 Tampa Bay

Driver survives after car flips off bridge into Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was able to escape from his car on Friday after it flipped off of Gandy Bridge, landing in the Tampa Bay water. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol, Pinellas County Fire Rescue and marine units responded to Gandy Bridge, authorities say. Two cars collided when approaching the bridge and one car flipped off the roadway and landed upside down in Tampa Bay.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Thank you TLC Petsnip

Today was a fun day! We got to pull 13 cats from Polk County Animal Control -Florida that will be going to Purrology Cafe and Pupcake Cafe for adoption soon!!!. One kiddo we have named “Pacino” even escaped his cardboard carrier for a front row ride on the way to the clinic!
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Conservation for elephants is key at this nonprofit in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — Hosing, scrubbing, and all around bathing is a routine that takes place every morning at the Myakka Elephant Ranch. The experience, which you get to take part in, is all aimed at conservation. At least that’s what founder and ranch president Lou Barreda hopes you’ll take away from your day spent with their three African elephants, Lou, Patty and Carol.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Gas near you: Fuel is available across Tampa Bay area ahead of possible Ian impacts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fuel availability across the Tampa Bay area remains OK in advance of possible impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian into next week. Gas stations from St. Petersburg to Tampa and across the greater region have gas available, according to GasBuddy as of Sunday. The price-tracking company’s “tracker” page shows most stations have fuel and power, which is expected well ahead of the storm and under typical Florida weather.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Fit*Life*Travel

These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special

The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
villages-news.com

More than 100 dogs in Sumter County looking for forever homes

Sumter County Animal Services is reaching out to Sumter County residents, animal assistance organizations and others to help these animals by fostering, rescuing, or adopting a dog today. There are more than 100 dogs that are ready for their forever homes – they have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
