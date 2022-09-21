Read full article on original website
SFGate
No. 17 Texas A&M has responded since home upset vs App State
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimbo Fisher was glad Texas A&M had to face consecutive top-15 opponents after that embarrassing home loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies have certainly responded while learning a few things about themselves. “We could have been sitting here undefeated and be top five in the...
SFGate
No. 7 USC 17, Oregon St. 14
USC_Dye 7 run (Lynch kick), 14:18. ORST_Griffin 18 run (Hayes kick), 4:41. USC_Addison 21 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:13. RUSHING_Southern Cal, Dye 19-133, Ca.Williams 9-27, Jones 5-11, R.Brown 3-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Oregon St., Griffin 12-84, Fenwick 11-29, Gould 1-15, Martinez 5-14, Nolan 1-8, Colletto 1-3. PASSING_Southern Cal, Ca.Williams...
SFGate
Broncos' Hackett hires Rosburg to help him in his decisions
DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett has lured longtime NFL assistant coach Jerry Rosburg out of retirement to help him make better decisions during games. Rosburg, 66, agreed to join Hackett's staff after observing practice during the week and meeting with quarterback Russell Wilson and...
Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list
The Pacers have two of the NBA's top 100 players, according to CBS Sports
Falcons-Seahawks Notebook: How Did Atlanta Get First Win?
What are the biggest takeaways from the Falcons' win over the Seattle Seahawks?
SFGate
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 1 (Hartman), 5:24. 2, Minnesota, Addison 1 (Rossi, Kaprizov), 17:27 (pp). Third Period_3, Colorado, Smallman 1 (Englund, Smith), 3:32. 4, Colorado, Bowers 1 (Ranta), 5:23. Overtime_5, Minnesota, Hartman 1 (Rossi, Dumba), 0:48. Shots on Goal_Colorado 3-13-9-0_25. Minnesota 13-8-13-2_36. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 4; Minnesota 1 of...
NHL・
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer
HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
