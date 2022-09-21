ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

stevenscountytimes.com

Recovery awareness growing in East African community

Farhia Budul gazed over the state Capitol grounds as hundreds of people stopped at booths lining the street. For Budul, the Sept. 17 Walk for Recovery was lined with hope. “You see recovery everywhere here in the state of Minnesota,” Budul said. Substance use disorder recovery advocates like Budul...
MINNESOTA STATE
stevenscountytimes.com

Early voting starts for November election

Minnesotans whose minds are made up in this fall’s election can cast their ballots starting Friday. Minnesota is tied for the longest early-voting period in the country. South Dakota also starts 46 days out, with a few other states just behind. Several more begin two to three weeks from Election Day. Others have no official early voting at all.
MINNESOTA STATE
stevenscountytimes.com

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control ordinance

St. Paul City Council members Wednesday approved a series of changes to the city’s rent control ordinance. Council members voted 5-2 to allow landlords to raise rents by 8 percent plus inflation if a tenant moves out. The changes would also allow a rent control exemption for any building...
SAINT PAUL, MN

