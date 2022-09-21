Read full article on original website
stevenscountytimes.com
Recovery awareness growing in East African community
Farhia Budul gazed over the state Capitol grounds as hundreds of people stopped at booths lining the street. For Budul, the Sept. 17 Walk for Recovery was lined with hope. “You see recovery everywhere here in the state of Minnesota,” Budul said. Substance use disorder recovery advocates like Budul...
stevenscountytimes.com
One woman’s mission to turn out the Native vote in Minnesota’s midterm elections
Voting begins Friday, Sept. 23 for the midterm elections including more than 200 state races including Governor and Attorney General. Minnesota has consistently had some of the highest voter turnout in the country. But in the last big election in 2020, even Minnesota officials were surprised at the turnout of...
stevenscountytimes.com
Early voting starts for November election
Minnesotans whose minds are made up in this fall’s election can cast their ballots starting Friday. Minnesota is tied for the longest early-voting period in the country. South Dakota also starts 46 days out, with a few other states just behind. Several more begin two to three weeks from Election Day. Others have no official early voting at all.
stevenscountytimes.com
St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control ordinance
St. Paul City Council members Wednesday approved a series of changes to the city’s rent control ordinance. Council members voted 5-2 to allow landlords to raise rents by 8 percent plus inflation if a tenant moves out. The changes would also allow a rent control exemption for any building...
