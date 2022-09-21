Read full article on original website
Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
Great Bend wanting to construct a paintball course
The Youth Academy is held twice a year through the City of Great Bend to give children a chance to tour and learn about all of the city’s operations. Near the end of the event, City Administrator Kendal Francis asks the kids what they would like to see in Great Bend. A paintball course was brought up, and now the city is working to create a course.
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Golden Belt Humane Society's Community Give Back Day is Saturday
Golden Belt Humane Society appreciates the help it receives from the community. And now it's time to give back. Saturday morning at Brit Spaugh Park, the humane society will be handing out pet food and materials on a first-come, first-serve basis. Director Heather Acheson said it's part of a partnership with Chewy brand and the Humane Society of the U.S.
Great Bend to build aquatic habitats to improve fishing at lakes
For years, the City of Great Bend battled a blue-green algae issue at Veterans Lake. The problem was remedied in 2015 by inserting doses of alum into the body of water to remove the phosphorus from the geese. The lake has remained off the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list since the alum insert. That’s the good news.
Northwest KS farm uses goats to clear weeds as alternative to chemicals
John Bird and his wife, Jo Ann Jennings, have land along Big Creek on the edge of Hays that had been overgrown with weeds. The couple wanted to avoid using chemicals to kill the weeds, and the location of the strip of land near buildings made burning impractical. Instead, the...
Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries
Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
🎧City Edition: Public Works Director Jason Cauley
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley that aired Sept. 21, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Zuniga accepts executive-director position at Sunflower Diversified
Since Shelby Zuniga realizes her professional and personal lives are meshing well with one another. She has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties.
Dodge City rolls past Great Bend 10-0
Unbeaten Dodge City found little resistance Thursday from the Great Bend Panthers at Cavanaugh Field. The Red Demons dominated the Panthers in a 10-0 win. Dodge improves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. Great Bend is now 1-7 and 0-3. The Panthers play at Garden City...
Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1
All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
Dr. Herwich now seeing patients at Larned hospital and clinic
A family medicine physician, who recently moved to Larned, has started seeing patients at Pawnee Valley Community Hospital and its clinic, Pawnee Valley Medical Associates. Kurtis Herwich, DO, is caring for and treating patients of all ages, offering the full range of primary care services. His office is at the clinic.
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Sept. 21, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
KIOWA COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Freightliner semi driven by Jason E. Hindman, 43, Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 six miles east of Greensburg. The semi rear-ended a 2000 Chevy Blazer...
KOERNER: Advance health care planning
If your loved one was incapacitated today would you be prepared to make decisions for them? A recent K-State news service announcement offered information on talking with your loved ones about end of life decisions. It’s the conversation no one wants to talk about. However, this is so important if you or a loved one would ever become incapacitated, permanently or temporarily, to know what that person would want. It is difficult to make decisions when you are under stress or grieving so having those conversations before hand can help relieve some of that stress.
Esfeld goes top-10, Lady Panthers finish 11th at Rim Rock
More than 3,000 runners competed in 12 races Saturday at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence. Great Bend went against the best of the best. Senior Kaiden Esfeld finished 10th overall in the boys' gold race, and sophomore Marissa Boone led the Lady Panthers to an 11th-place finish in the gold race.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)
BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
Hoisington Library to host Civil War presentation on Oct. 8
Hoisington Public Library will host “The Civil War in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Will Haynes at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas. Refreshments will be served. For Kansans, the...
