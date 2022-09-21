Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
A doctor admitted in federal court on Wednesday that he certified products and tests for thousands of Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered 32-year-old Ruby...
ktvo.com
Specialized chairs allow access to nature to those with physical impairments
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Is it a tank? Is it a wheelchair?. So yeah, these chairs are set up to where they're essentially an off-road wheelchair," said Rob Garver, Missouri Department of Conservation Education Outreach Coordinator. "Pretty well anywhere someone can walk, these things can travel. Ok, so it's not...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
showmeprogress.com
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again
Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
ktvo.com
Iowans get recovery help for opioid use
Drug use in Iowa is not just an issue in large cities such as Des Moines or Iowa City, many rural towns such as those here in southeast Iowa struggle with this problem as well. Last year, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses, that is 21% more than in 2020.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in the southwest
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
Comments / 0