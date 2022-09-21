ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

ktvo.com

Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A federal judge has sentenced an Arizona woman to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017. The judge also ordered 32-year-old Ruby...
showmeprogress.com

Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
ktvo.com

Iowans get recovery help for opioid use

Drug use in Iowa is not just an issue in large cities such as Des Moines or Iowa City, many rural towns such as those here in southeast Iowa struggle with this problem as well. Last year, 258 Iowans died from opioid overdoses, that is 21% more than in 2020.
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
