Washburn University says goodbye to president Jerry Farley with week of events

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Washburn University has several events planned to mark the retirement of president Jerry Farley.

Festivities start Friday, Sept. 23 and end Oct. 1, according to director of public relations Patrick Early. A full list of the events can be found below:

Friday, Sept. 23 Alumni After Hours 5 to 8 p.m. Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room Free for members, $5 for non-members

Monday, Sept. 26 Campus Retirement Reception 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Program begins at 4:30 p.m. Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room

Thursday, Sept. 29 Wake Up with Washburn, featuring Ann Shelton 7:30 a.m. Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center RSVP required – www.wualumni.org/wakeup

Friday, Sept. 30 Presidential send off with Washburn Marching Band 4 p.m. In front of Morgan Hall

Saturday, Oct. 1 Community Retirement Reception Noon to 2 p.m. Program begins at 1:30 p.m. Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room



Farley is the longest-serving president of Washburn. He started the position in 1997. His official last day will be Sept. 30, 2022. He announced his retirement on April 18 .

Farley is best-known for adding numerous new buildings to the campus. They include residence halls, new learning spaces, a new indoor athletic facility and, most recently, a new law center .

Farley will move into the role of President Emeritus following his retirement. He will still have a presence on campus but will focus on fundraising and international student recruitment. Marshall Meek, President of the Washburn Alumni Association, was named the interim president at the university while the search continues for Farley’s replacement.

