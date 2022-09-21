ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Washburn University says goodbye to president Jerry Farley with week of events

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Washburn University has several events planned to mark the retirement of president Jerry Farley.

Festivities start Friday, Sept. 23 and end Oct. 1, according to director of public relations Patrick Early. A full list of the events can be found below:

  • Friday, Sept. 23
    • Alumni After Hours
    • 5 to 8 p.m.
    • Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room
    • Free for members, $5 for non-members
  • Monday, Sept. 26
    • Campus Retirement Reception
    • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
    • Program begins at 4:30 p.m.
    • Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room
  • Thursday, Sept. 29
    • Wake Up with Washburn, featuring Ann Shelton
    • 7:30 a.m.
    • Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center
    • RSVP required – www.wualumni.org/wakeup
  • Friday, Sept. 30
    • Presidential send off with Washburn Marching Band
    • 4 p.m.
    • In front of Morgan Hall
  • Saturday, Oct. 1
    • Community Retirement Reception
    • Noon to 2 p.m.
    • Program begins at 1:30 p.m.
    • Washburn Memorial Union, Washburn Room
Farley is the longest-serving president of Washburn. He started the position in 1997. His official last day will be Sept. 30, 2022. He announced his retirement on April 18 .

Farley is best-known for adding numerous new buildings to the campus. They include residence halls, new learning spaces, a new indoor athletic facility and, most recently, a new law center .

Farley will move into the role of President Emeritus following his retirement. He will still have a presence on campus but will focus on fundraising and international student recruitment. Marshall Meek, President of the Washburn Alumni Association, was named the interim president at the university while the search continues for Farley’s replacement.

