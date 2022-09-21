Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
dairyherd.com
When the Cows Leave: Trusting the Next Life Chapter
When the vacuum pump shuts down for the last time and the semi-trailers back up to the dairy barn to load up the cows, there is a flood of emotions that escape the heart. Despite the nonstop, 24/7 commitment that dairy farming brings, dairying is more than an occupation, it is a livelihood.
KGW
Albany woman encourages Oregonians to get out and explore the state
Whether it's the forests, mountains or the coast, there are endless ways to enjoy Oregon. An Albany woman wants to help Oregonians do just that.
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
newsfromthestates.com
State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review
For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
KATU.com
Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise
SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Oregon State Hospital faces dilemma with judge's order to discharge patients early
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Hospital will start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 because the hospital is so full that people are being delayed treatment as they wait to get in, a federal judge ruled. The judge's ruling stems from a lawsuit filed 20...
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
orangemedianetwork.com
Corvallis Fall Festival returns this weekend
As Oregon heads into fall, school starts again, and people begin taking part in their fall traditions, the Corvallis community is once again hosting their annual fall festival. Starting Saturday, Sept. 24th, from 10 AM to 6 PM, and continuing on Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM, this is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
KTVZ
Addison’s late TD gives No. 7 USC 17-14 win over Oregon St
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Caleb Williams found his favorite target when it mattered most. Jordan Addison caught Williams’ go-ahead 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left and No. 7 USC overcame a shaky performance for a 17-14 victory against Oregon State on Saturday night. The Beavers, vying to start...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Brewer: Corps won’t repay city for Foster Dam water release
City Manager Nancy Brewer informed the Lebanon City Council during its Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting that the Army Corps of Engineers would not repay the city for expenses incurred from the release of a significant amount of water from Foster Dam without warning in May. The event was the result...
