Man accused of intimidating witness

Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say.

Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records.

The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is set to testify against Bewley in that trial, according to Catawissa Police Chief Josh Laidacker.

On Aug. 31, when Bewley learned it had been continued, he allegedly stood on their shared porch and loudly said, 'You're going to pay (accuser). You're going to pay if I lose this hearing."

Bewley knew the neighbor was home and within earshot at the time, Laidacker said. The accuser alegedly told police she was fearful of testifying at the upcoming trial, saying "I'm afraid of what he would do."

Police have been called to the home numerous times in the last year because of harassing statements Bewley reportedly made to his neighbor.

Bewley was charged with intimidation of a witness and harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 2:45 p.m. at District Judge Craig Long's office.

