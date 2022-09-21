ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

34-Year-Old Accused Of Tearing Pride Flags From Local Democrat Organization's Sign In Tolland

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSUDn_0i4t3imV00
David Paquette Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 34-year-old man was charged after police said he tore more than a dozen pride flags from a Connecticut Democrat organization's sign, which was already vandalized multiple times earlier this summer.

Troopers responded to a report of an individual damaging property in the area of the I-84 eastbound on-ramp in Tolland at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, Connecticut State Police said.

Police found that the flags had been torn and cut from the Tolland Democrats' sign, which is located on private property on Merrow Road next to the on-ramp.

Investigators used video evidence provided by a witness to identify the suspect as Hartford County resident David Paquette, of Manchester, State Police reported.

Authorities said Paquette was arrested at his home and charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

He was released on $2,500 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court on Sunday, Oct. 11, police said.

The sign was previously vandalized over the summer when an individual spray painted over a pride flag that was painted on the sign, the Tolland Democrats reported.

"The Tolland Democrats are extremely disappointed that someone has defaced the Pride flag painted on the large sign at Exit 68, on private property," the organization said in a statement on Monday, July 18. "The Pride flag is there in our beautiful town as an intentional reminder of inclusion. It is of prime import to Tolland Democrats that every person feels safe and accepted in Tolland. We condemn this individual’s actions, which appear to be motivated by hatred and intolerance."

On Saturday, July 23, the Tolland Democrats painted the words "Love Conquers All" on the sign and added the pride flags around it.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the organization reported that the sign was vandalized again when an individual used a power tool to destroy the sign's support.

to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 15

Taxed2Death
3d ago

People are getting sick of this stuff being shoved down our throats. The only flag that should be flying high is the American flag!! You have gay pride, we have straight pride. If it’s good for you it’s good for us. Could we fly a straight pride flag? Fly your flag on your own property!!

Reply(2)
8
Darkstar86
3d ago

People can accept you for your sexuality but keep your sexuality and antics strictly to the bedroom. It doesn't need to be a public display thrown in everyone's faces for artificial emphasis and demands for praise. The biggest problem in society is we have way too many "proud" people. People need to stop making up stupid flags and organizations simply so they can make themselves stand out. Wasn't the initial goal to be accepted and be a part of society that doesn't stand out?

Reply
3
Tom
4d ago

So would he be arrested if they were American flags damaged?

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
BEACON FALLS, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Enfield man arrested after ramming 2 police cruisers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police. The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Tolland, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Connecticut State Police#Pride Flag
NECN

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Conn. Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

2 injured after SUV crashes into Hartford gas station

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An SUV crashed late Saturday morning into a gas station convenience store, injuring two people, according to the Hartford Police Department. An apparent medical emergency at about 11:20 a.m. caused the SUV driver to crash into the convenience store next to the Noble gas station near Capitol Avenue and Broad Street, […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
westernmassnews.com

2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
367K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy