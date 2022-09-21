The coveted Marlin goes back to Manteo High School after it defeated First Flight on Sept. 23 by a score of 20-15 in the annual Marlin Bowl between the Dare County rivals. The game, played at Manteo, was a hard-fought affair with the lead changing hands. Manteo led 12-6 at the half, with First Flight moving ahead 13-12 after a third quarter touchdown. Manteo struck back with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 20-13. First Flight cashed in with a safety to tighten the game at 20-15 about halfway through the fourth quarter. And that’s where the score stayed.

