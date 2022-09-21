ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodanthe, NC

islandfreepress.org

Tropical Depression #9 could bring impacts to the Outer Banks next week

Newly formed Tropical Depression (TD) 9 is moving slowly west through the central Caribbean Sea, and impacts to eastern North Carolina from TD 9 are possible late next week, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. TD 9 is forecast to turn north through the western...
HATTERAS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

KDH Beach Driving permits available starting Sept. 26

It’s that time of year. . . crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in KDH!. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits will be available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season beginning Monday, 9/26. KDH seasonal permits are $25 and KDH...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WSB Radio

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills awards bid for road and drainage project

At their September 12 meeting, Kill Devil Hills commissioners awarded a $2.3 million project to Fred Smith Company that includes drainage, pavement and/or sidewalks on N. Croatan from Third Street to Durham, W. Durham Street, and W. Fifth Street, totaling about 0.58 miles. On N. Croatan from Third Street to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WITN

Why did the alligator cross the road?

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina driver got a surprise traffic stop Thursday night. Photos were posted on Facebook showing an alligator crossing U.S. 264 in Swan Quarter around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. This was near Slim Pickin’s Produce. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
SWAN QUARTER, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Body recovered after glider accident

Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Manteo defeats First Flight in Marlin Bowl, 20-15

The coveted Marlin goes back to Manteo High School after it defeated First Flight on Sept. 23 by a score of 20-15 in the annual Marlin Bowl between the Dare County rivals. The game, played at Manteo, was a hard-fought affair with the lead changing hands. Manteo led 12-6 at the half, with First Flight moving ahead 13-12 after a third quarter touchdown. Manteo struck back with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 20-13. First Flight cashed in with a safety to tighten the game at 20-15 about halfway through the fourth quarter. And that’s where the score stayed.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head

Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Wanchese man charged with possessing meth and fentanyl

On Sept. 11, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies working the B-District were serving a warrant for arrest at a residence in the 500 block of Baum Town Rd. in Wanchese. When the suspect was taken into custody and searched, an amount of Methamphetamine was located and seized. While dealing with...
WANCHESE, NC

