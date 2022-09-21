Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Tropical Depression #9 could bring impacts to the Outer Banks next week
Newly formed Tropical Depression (TD) 9 is moving slowly west through the central Caribbean Sea, and impacts to eastern North Carolina from TD 9 are possible late next week, per an update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office. TD 9 is forecast to turn north through the western...
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Beach Driving permits available starting Sept. 26
It’s that time of year. . . crisp fall air, great surf fishing, and beach driving in KDH!. The Town of Kill Devil Hills’ beach driving permits will be available for purchase for the 2022-2023 beach driving season beginning Monday, 9/26. KDH seasonal permits are $25 and KDH...
Body Found in Outer Banks Following Ultralight Glider Crash
On Wednesday, September 21, an ultralight glider carrying two passengers crashed into the ocean at the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Unfortunately, only one person survived the accident. According to local officials, the glider had malfunctioned in flight and landed in the water in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard in...
Name of pilot, passenger released after hang glider crash off Outer Banks
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Police released the names of the individuals involved in a hang glider crash off the Outer Banks earlier this week. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people when it malfunctioned Wednesday morning and landed in the ocean, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores.
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
13newsnow.com
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
wcti12.com
Large alligator spotted in Hyde County
FAIRFIELD, Hyde County — Some people in Hyde County saw a large alligator crossing a road Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Starlyn Swain, of Fairfield, shared these photos with us.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills awards bid for road and drainage project
At their September 12 meeting, Kill Devil Hills commissioners awarded a $2.3 million project to Fred Smith Company that includes drainage, pavement and/or sidewalks on N. Croatan from Third Street to Durham, W. Durham Street, and W. Fifth Street, totaling about 0.58 miles. On N. Croatan from Third Street to...
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
obxtoday.com
OBX Fall Bike Fest, Dare County Motorcycle Toy Run & Bike Show underway through this weekend
The OBX Fall Bike Fest is currently underway at The Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head and is inviting bike enthusiasts of all kinds to join them for a spectacular cause. All proceeds collected during this 3-day event spanning from Thursday, September 22, to...
WITN
Why did the alligator cross the road?
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina driver got a surprise traffic stop Thursday night. Photos were posted on Facebook showing an alligator crossing U.S. 264 in Swan Quarter around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. This was near Slim Pickin’s Produce. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
outerbanksvoice.com
Body recovered after glider accident
Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo defeats First Flight in Marlin Bowl, 20-15
The coveted Marlin goes back to Manteo High School after it defeated First Flight on Sept. 23 by a score of 20-15 in the annual Marlin Bowl between the Dare County rivals. The game, played at Manteo, was a hard-fought affair with the lead changing hands. Manteo led 12-6 at the half, with First Flight moving ahead 13-12 after a third quarter touchdown. Manteo struck back with a touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 20-13. First Flight cashed in with a safety to tighten the game at 20-15 about halfway through the fourth quarter. And that’s where the score stayed.
outerbanksvoice.com
A pizzeria stirs up neighbors in Nags Head
Town says Nags Head Pizza is in compliance with rules. In the latest chapter of the neighborhood dispute over the Nags Head Pizza Company, Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman sent a Sept. 16 letter to the Nags Head historic district homeowners who had expressed concerns about the business at the Sept. 7 town commissioners meeting.
Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Dare County
During the search, deputies found and seized a trafficking amount of marijuana, two firearms, and U.S. currency from the residence.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’: DEA warns of colorful drugs targeting young people
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Communities are on high alert after a warning about a new drug trend earlier this month. Colorful fentanyl pills, also known as “rainbow fentanyl,” have been identified by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 18 states, according to the agency's August report. The Dare...
outerbanksvoice.com
Wanchese man charged with possessing meth and fentanyl
On Sept. 11, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Deputies working the B-District were serving a warrant for arrest at a residence in the 500 block of Baum Town Rd. in Wanchese. When the suspect was taken into custody and searched, an amount of Methamphetamine was located and seized. While dealing with...
