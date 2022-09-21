ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

City of Spokane’s director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human services resigns after 3 months

By Greg Mason The Spokesman-Review
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
State
Virginia State
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
FOX 28 Spokane

Valleyfest holds multicultural festival on Sept. 25

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Valleyfest will hold its multicultural event on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is designed to celebrate and share diverse cultures and heritages through dance, art, music, fashion, food and business. It will take place at CenterPlace Regional Event Center at...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The letter is disappointing’: Health agency reacts to sheriff’s vow to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The sheriff vowed to clear Camp Hope. Now, public health agencies are worried the plan will only create more trauma for the community. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sent a letter to Washington’s Secretary of Transportation on Thursday. In it, he said he would start clearing the camp in mid-October because of the department’s inaction. It’s a move some...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Taxing times in Huetter

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan recently suggested Huetter no longer be an incorporated city after it missed filing its budget hearing notification and was denied an extension. “Hopefully, you guys will work really hard and do good for your residents, or think about being absorbed...
HUETTER, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

State rebukes Spokane's demands for help with Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Three state agencies are refusing to comply with demands by the City of Spokane that they remove a homeless encampment on Washington Department of Transportation property, and reimburse $350,000 spent on cleanup, law enforcement and other services. “Acting on the city’s ill-considered demand solves nothing...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Racial Discrimination#Cupid#The Spokesman Review#Camp Hope
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sheriff Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he will clear Camp Hope by mid-October. Knezovich sent a letter to Washington State Transportation Secretary Roger Millar detailing his concerns about the homeless encampment. Camp Hope sits on state-owned land within city limits. Knezovich’s letter states his frustrations over the inaction of clearing the camp. Earlier this month, the City...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mayors not wild about impact-fee proposal

COEUR d’ALENE — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday. “Where does this end?” asked Rathdrum Mayor Vic Holmes during the meeting of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill preschool facility expands to enroll more children from low-income families

SPOKANE, Wash. — A preschool program on Spokane’s South Hill is now able to enroll even more young students. The Community-Minded ECEAP program is free and for children who come from income eligible families. The non-profit Community-Minded Enterprises runs the preschool and its funded by the Community Colleges of Spokane and the Washington State Department of Child Youth Family Services....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews respond to house fire near Franklin Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews from the Spokane Fire Department put out a house fire burning near Franklin Park. The fire was burning off North Howard Street and West Wabash Avenue inside the garage of a home on Saturday. When arriving to the home, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home. Crews confirmed with the homeowner that no one was inside the garage.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane settles with David Novak’s family

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy