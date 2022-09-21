Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Famous Athens restaurant closing after 30 years
ATHENS, Ga. - A staple Athens restaurant is soon closing its doors for good. The Grit, which has served vegetarian and vegan meals in Athens for more than three decades, is closing after Oct. 7. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday. The pandemic played a...
Kevin Hart visits Atlanta's Spelman College to teach students about entrepreneurship
ATLANTA - Students at Atlanta's Spelman College got an opportunity to learn a thing or two about entrepreneurship from actor and comedian Kevin Hart. The conversation focused on building pathways to career opportunities, financial literacy, and wealth. Hart used his own experiences to inspire students to stay financially fit. He...
Willie Moore Jr. on the Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival
The fourth-annual Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival is underway in Atlanta and you still have time to check it out in-person or virtually. Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. joins Good Day's Natalie McCann with more on the festival's events.
Morehouse students furious with wave of car break-ins
ATLATA - Morehouse students are sounding the alarm after thieves broke into dozens of vehicles on the southwest Atlanta campus overnight. "We had about 33 cars broken into in our school parking lot," said Morehouse student Daylan Land. It is the second time this week. Victims shared images of damaged...
Aggressive Roswell apartment fire displaces nearly 22 people
ROSWELL, Ga. - About 22 Roswell residents are piecing their lives back together after an aggressive apartment fire rendered them all homeless. The Roswell Fire Department reported to a dryer fire late Saturday night at the Rosemont Apartments. The fire crew say they worked aggressively to get control of the...
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Atlanta-filmed 'On The Come Up' features rising Union City star
ATLANTA - The Paramount+ film "On The Come Up" tells the story of a talented high schooler poised to take the entertainment world by storm. In real life, the actress playing that young rapper is about to do the same thing. Jamila C. Gray stars as "Bri" in the music-heavy...
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
Missing DeKalb County woman found safe
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
Cobb County man's nonprofit providing comfort to families of fallen officers
COBB COUNTY, Ga - A Cobb County man's foundation is supporting and comforting families of fallen officers, including the families of three Georgia men who were killed in the line of duty this month. When Army Colonel David Dodd was deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq he wore a dog tag...
Loganville vs Heritage - Team of the Week
It's been four years, but Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken made it back to Loganville High School to celebrate with another Team of the Week pep rally at one of High 5 Sports’ favorite schools. The Red Devils started the season 5-0 shutting out two opponents along the way, but would it stay that way against AAAAA Region 8 rivals Heritage?
Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for months after bird flu outbreak
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County will temporarily close through February, according to a statement from the organization. The temporary closure comes after an outbreak of bird flu, which killed hundreds of vultures on the property. The sanctuary is still dealing with the impacts of...
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
4-year-old stabbed in Lawrenceville, uncle charged
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A four-year-old was found stabbed Sunday morning. Police believe the child's uncle may be to blame. At 8 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville. According to officers, the little boy was stabbed in his abdomen.
Nightly Krog Street tunnel closures expected through December
ATLANTA - The Krog Street tunnel in Atlanta will close to traffic starting Sunday night as crews make improvements. The Atlanta Department of Transportation said crews are making stormwater upgrades. The goal of the project is to prevent flooding. Portiosn of DeKalb Avenue NE and Krog Street will close each...
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart
DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.
Atlanta police will offer free locks to cut back on car crimes in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Alex Whittler continues a series of one-on-one interviews with the Atlanta Police Department majors to talk about how to keep your communities safe. This week, the focus is on southwest Atlanta, Zone 4. Police there say car crimes are on the rise and they...
High 5 Sports recap – Week Six
ATLANTA - The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups. It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals. However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place,...
Officials investigating social media threats targeting Clayton County schools
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools is investigating social media threats targeting multiple schools that have caused lockdowns and increased police presence throughout the metro area. In a statement sent Thursday, the school system described the threats as being "designed to threaten the safety of our campuses and...
