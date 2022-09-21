ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Famous Athens restaurant closing after 30 years

ATHENS, Ga. - A staple Athens restaurant is soon closing its doors for good. The Grit, which has served vegetarian and vegan meals in Athens for more than three decades, is closing after Oct. 7. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday. The pandemic played a...
Willie Moore Jr. on the Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival

The fourth-annual Morehouse Human Rights Film Festival is underway in Atlanta and you still have time to check it out in-person or virtually. Radio personality Willie Moore Jr. joins Good Day's Natalie McCann with more on the festival's events.
Morehouse students furious with wave of car break-ins

ATLATA - Morehouse students are sounding the alarm after thieves broke into dozens of vehicles on the southwest Atlanta campus overnight. "We had about 33 cars broken into in our school parking lot," said Morehouse student Daylan Land. It is the second time this week. Victims shared images of damaged...
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Aggressive Roswell apartment fire displaces nearly 22 people

ROSWELL, Ga. - About 22 Roswell residents are piecing their lives back together after an aggressive apartment fire rendered them all homeless. The Roswell Fire Department reported to a dryer fire late Saturday night at the Rosemont Apartments. The fire crew say they worked aggressively to get control of the...
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Atlanta-filmed 'On The Come Up' features rising Union City star

ATLANTA - The Paramount+ film "On The Come Up" tells the story of a talented high schooler poised to take the entertainment world by storm. In real life, the actress playing that young rapper is about to do the same thing. Jamila C. Gray stars as "Bri" in the music-heavy...
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
Missing DeKalb County woman found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
Loganville vs Heritage - Team of the Week

It's been four years, but Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken made it back to Loganville High School to celebrate with another Team of the Week pep rally at one of High 5 Sports’ favorite schools. The Red Devils started the season 5-0 shutting out two opponents along the way, but would it stay that way against AAAAA Region 8 rivals Heritage?
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
4-year-old stabbed in Lawrenceville, uncle charged

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A four-year-old was found stabbed Sunday morning. Police believe the child's uncle may be to blame. At 8 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville. According to officers, the little boy was stabbed in his abdomen.
Nightly Krog Street tunnel closures expected through December

ATLANTA - The Krog Street tunnel in Atlanta will close to traffic starting Sunday night as crews make improvements. The Atlanta Department of Transportation said crews are making stormwater upgrades. The goal of the project is to prevent flooding. Portiosn of DeKalb Avenue NE and Krog Street will close each...
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart

DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.
High 5 Sports recap – Week Six

ATLANTA - The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups. It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals. However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place,...
