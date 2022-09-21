Read full article on original website
US healthcare workers walk off the job: 14 strikes in 2022
Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention. Fourteen strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 began a two-day strike Sept. 22 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham...
12 recent patient safety study findings
Here are 12 patient safety studies Becker's has covered since July 1:. 1. More than 80 percent of maternal deaths between 2017 and 2019 were due to preventable causes, a report from the CDC found. 2. Nearly 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors may experience lingering, worsening or new-onset symptoms two...
COVID-19 and long-term health effects: 2 new findings
New research shared this week adds to a growing body of evidence exploring COVID-19's potential long-term health ramifications for children and adults. 1. COVID-19 survivors may be at higher risk for various brain injuries one year after their infection compared to those who haven't been infected, according to a study published Sept. 22 in Nature Medicine. Researchers at the VA St. Louis Helath Care System analyzed EHR data on millions of Veterans Affairs patients nationwide, including 154,068 who had COVID-19. They found people with COVID-19 had a higher risk of neurological disorders, regardless of age. This group reported 7 percent more neurological disorders compared to the control group.
9 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 16:. 1. Shannon Bradley was named the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of California in Los Angeles. 2. Jill Owens was appointed president of the Olean,...
Only 68% of young physicians would choose medicine again
Nearly one-third of young physicians say they would not choose a career in medicine again, according to Medscape's 2022 Young Physician Compensation Report. The report is based on survey responses from 13,064 physicians in 29 specialties polled between Oct. 5, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2022. Four findings:. 1. Sixty-eight percent...
$40.8M in grants to promote healthcare careers in California
The California Department of Health Care Access and Information approved $40.8 million in grants to 20 organizations to support underrepresented students, according to a Sept. 21 news release. The awards will support about 32,800 participants in 30 countries and will be issued through the Health Professionals Pathways Program. The aim...
CMS changes successfully reduced outpatient overpayments, OIG audit finds
Oversight changes CMS made in its system to identify patients in inpatient services successfully reduced overpayments made for outpatient services these beneficiaries received, the HHS Office of Inspector General said in an audit. From 2016 to 2021, the OIG said, Medicare inappropriately paid $39.3 million to post-acute hospitals for beneficiaries...
Why patient falls are so hard to get ahead of
From shock-absorbing flooring to wearable technologies, hospitals have tried a litany of interventions to get to zero patient falls. But for years, falls have consistently landed on The Joint Commission's list of most common sentinel events. Oftentimes, patient falls take the top spot on the accrediting body's annual list of...
'Twindemic' risk greater this year, experts worry
The U.S. avoided a long-feared "twindemic" of flu and COVID-19 for the past two years, largely because of widespread masking and other behaviors that kept flu seasons mild. But the risk that both illnesses will increase this winter appears greater. "This could very well be the year in which we...
Oncology groups share new guidelines on pain management
The Society for Integrative Oncology and the American Society of Clinical Oncology published joint guidelines for safely and effectively treating common cancer symptoms and side effects using integrative medicine approaches, SIO reported Sept. 19. The integrative approaches are built off of existing ASCO guidelines focused on cancer pain. Integrative oncology...
10 states spending the most, least on mental health services
Maine - $345.36. Idaho was found to spend the least on mental health services at $32.77 per capita. The study also found that Utah had the highest percentage of adults with mental health issues and New Jersey had the lowest percentage.
WHO: Ability to track new COVID-19 variants weakens amid surveillance rollbacks
Global rollbacks in testing and surveillance are making it difficult to track and identify new COVID-19 variants, officials with the World Health Organization said during a Sept. 22 media briefing. "Our ability to track variants and subvariants around the world is diminishing because surveillance is declining," said Maria Van Kerkhove,...
'Productivity paranoia' creates strain in hybrid workplace relationships
Despite employees working more in a hybrid work environment, the majority of employers question if their employees are being productive, a new Microsoft survey says. The survey results resulted in what Microsoft called "productivity paranoia." "Leaders fear that lost productivity is due to employees not working, even though hours worked,...
CVS Health joins bidding war for Cano Health
CVS Health has joined the bidding war for primary care company Cano Health, Bloomberg reported Sept. 22. According to people familiar with the matter, Cano Health is looking to sell its company, and CVS is among several potential buyers putting in bids. Among the potential bidders is Humana. According to...
Spectrum Health, Memorial Hermann invest in cost-cycle company SpendMend
Spectrum Health Ventures, part of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, and Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System have invested in tech-based cost-cycle company SpendMend, the firm said Sept. 22. "Controlling costs is arguably the biggest challenge facing health systems across the country today," Scott McLean, managing director at Spectrum Health Ventures,...
Women’s financial health at a 5-year low, survey says
A recent survey conducted by Ellevest, a women-centered financial company, found that money is women's top cause of stress. The research said 59 percent of women are concerned about money more than once a week and 43 percent are stressed at least once a day. Only 14 percent feel prepared for a recession.
Biden wants cancer-detecting blood tests — scientists say it's not that simple
President Joe Biden wants to foster research into developing blood tests that detect cancer as part of the Cancer Moonshot program, but scientists say identifying cancer's origins is complicated, The Washington Post reported Sept. 22. The Moonshot initiative plans to examine how effective blood tests are in early cancer detection,...
The National Institutes of Health awards $100M in autism research grants
The National Institutes of Health awarded $100 million to support nine Autism Centers of Excellence, according to a Sept. 6 news release. The funding will support research at individual research centers working on projects to understand and develop interventions for autism spectrum disorder. 2022 Autism Centers of Excellence grants:. Columbia...
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent
Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking IT talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Lake Forest, Calif.) is seeking a director IT architect and tech services. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System...
Cleveland Clinic gets $7.9M NIH grant for precision cancer medicine
Cleveland Clinic has received a $7.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to further its use of precision medicine and data to treat cancer. The funding will help form one of three national centers that will be part of the Radiation Oncology-Biology Integration Network. The facility aims to develop new treatment approaches by investigating the molecular mechanisms and efficacy of combined radiation and immunotherapy for bladder and head and neck cancers.
