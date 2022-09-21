New research shared this week adds to a growing body of evidence exploring COVID-19's potential long-term health ramifications for children and adults. 1. COVID-19 survivors may be at higher risk for various brain injuries one year after their infection compared to those who haven't been infected, according to a study published Sept. 22 in Nature Medicine. Researchers at the VA St. Louis Helath Care System analyzed EHR data on millions of Veterans Affairs patients nationwide, including 154,068 who had COVID-19. They found people with COVID-19 had a higher risk of neurological disorders, regardless of age. This group reported 7 percent more neurological disorders compared to the control group.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO