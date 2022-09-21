Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
China Lake native talks about switching gears to find a new groove
Author Iris Hattersley, one of the “Lucky 13,” will discuss “Switching Gears to Find a New Groove” at the Ridge Writers general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, that starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores. Public welcome. No admission charge. Masks requested.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to mull conflict of interest code
It may be another short meeting for the Ridgecrest City Council Sept. 21, with only one action item and a first reading of an ordinance on the agenda, plus presentations and other routine items. Council will mull adding new job classifications to the list of employees required to file a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Sept. 22
Officer initiated activity at N China Lake Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made. Occurred on N Mono Ct. Cellular E911 Call: Service Class: WPH2 rp states gf is hitting him with a pool ball. while on 21 gf threw it at him again and hit him in the chest.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Free native plant talk on Sept. 24
On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) is sponsoring a free presentation on the native Mojave Desert plants that may be purchased at its October plant sale. This year’s pre-sale presentation will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Coso...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruce Vegter of the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation.
The Rotary of Club of China Lake was treated to a presentation by Bruce Vegter of the Kern River Valley Heritage Foundation. Vegter serves as the president of the foundation. He was born and raised in a suburb of Chicago. "I'm 72 years old, so I'm just a year younger...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
MOU with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Liberty Ambulance and Sierra Sands Unified School District
The Sierra Sands Unified School District, at its meeting Thursday, approved a memorandum of understanding with Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Liberty Ambulance. “It has been a challenge to serve our students through the mental health service we have available to us in our community,” said Student Services Coordinator Kevin Wythe.
