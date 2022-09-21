ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the Dates

28 – “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s,” CC Young Senior Living, CCYoung.org/Baumann. 1 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala and After Party, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, DallasSymphony.org. 8 – Turtle Creek Association 21st Annual Tour of Homes, four homes across Turtle Creek,...
Jon Dahlander, HPISD Chief of Staff, Returning to Dallas ISD

Jon Dahlander, who’s served as Highland Park ISD’s director of communications since 2015 and subsequently took on the role of the district’s chief of staff there, is returning to Dallas ISD – this time as chief of strategic partnerships and intergovernmental relations. Before joining HPISD, Dahlander...
