Tuscaloosa, AL

Catfish 100.1

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October

The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus

The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
City
Bessemer, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Catfish 100.1

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Catfish 100.1

Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
GORDO, AL
Catfish 100.1

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
