Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
Stillman College To Host Suicide Prevention Event On Campus
The Stillman College Office of Student Development is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Veterans Affairs Medical Center to raise awareness for suicide prevention. “Stomp Out Suicide,” a step show on Stillman’s campus, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20. The public is invited to attend Stomp Out Suicide, where community...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
Tuscaloosa Council Adopts 2023 Budgets, Raises Water and Garbage Rates
The city of Tuscaloosa adopted its budgets for Fiscal Year 2023 Tuesday night, approving a hike to water and garbage rates, a cost of living raise for city employees and much more. The council for weeks has been hearing proposals from mayor Walt Maddox on the city's three major budgets...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Beloved Country Restaurant in Northport Temporarily Closes Due to Staffing Shortage
Mae's Southern Cafe Soul Food n BBQ, located on Highway 43 in Northport, temporarily shut down operations while the restaurant works out several issues. Chatter surrounding the closure from supporting patrons took place in a Northport Facebook group Thursday morning. Representatives from Mae's confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the...
Northport Votes to Increase Fees for Water, Sewer and Garbage Service
The Northport City Council unanimously voted to raise the fees it charges for water, sewer and garbage service, which will increase utility bills for all customers beginning in January. As the Thread reported last earlier this month, the resolutions passed Monday will not raise the per-gallon rate the city charges...
More Than Cookies: Girl Scout Troops are Forming Throughout Alabama this Fall
We know the Girl Scouts sell those delicious cookies but they are so much more than that. “Girls are exposed to so many opportunities in science or outdoors, animal medicine, robotics, or they can find their next favorite thing,” said the press release. The Girl Scouts of North-Central...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
The Gordo Green Wave Claims Victory in the “Eight-Mile War”
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo (5-1, 3-0) defeated Pickens County (4-2, 4-0) 54-18 to claim its ninth straight victory in the "Eight-Mile War." Gordo quarterback Brax Garrison put on an impressive display. Garrison threw for...
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Demopolis Stampedes Over Paul W. Bryant’s Homecoming
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Demopolis Tigers rolled into Cottondale on Friday to face off against Paul W. Bryant High School in the Stampede's homecoming game. The Tigers went on to dominate Bryant in every facet of the game imaginable and outscore them 74-16, leading coach Eldrick Hill to share some very bleak, but very honest, opinions of the state of his program.
