Karol G coming to Fresno this October

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Karol G will be performing at Fresno’s Save Mart Center this fall as part of her ‘$trip Love Tour.’

The Colombian singer-songwriter is well known for her hit songs ‘Tusa,’ ‘Mamiii,’ and ‘Secreto.’

She will be performing at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25.

DJ Agudelo888 will be opening up the show for Karol G.

The concert is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, you can view them by clicking here .

