ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate for Louisiana, Mississippi

By John Walton
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4tn_0i4t1mEz00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A federal judge is siding with a group of Republican Attorney Generals in blocking a COVID-19 mandate for Head Start.

The permanent injunction from Judge Terry Doughty blocks the requirement that toddlers wear masks and that staff and volunteers be vaccinated.

“Although vaccines arguably serve the public interest, the liberty interests of individuals mandated to take the COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any interest generated by the mandatory administration of vaccines,” wrote Judge Doughty in issuing the ruling.

“I am grateful Judge Doughty applied the law and blocked this federal overreach from burdening some of our neighbors most in need. “As I said when we first filed suit, masking two-year-olds and force vaccinating teachers in our underserved communities would impede child development and cost jobs; fortunately, this attack has been thwarted”, said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The permanent injunction covers 24 states, including Louisiana and Mississippi.

Click here for the ruling from Judge Doughty.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- A group of renowned civil rights attorneys are now representing an Alabama inmate after pictures showing him emaciated and barely able to sit up went viral on social media.  The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility. Now, Civil Rights […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Man fatally shot at his home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
WJTV 12

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 61 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville woman died in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 61 in Adams County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey around 9:00 p.m. when she entered the northbound lanes of U.S. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Landry
WJTV 12

Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Start#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WJTV 12

Columbia man found guilty after retrieving drugs from barbeque grill

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – A Columbia man could face life in prison after he was found guilty of two drug charges. According to court documents and trial testimony, Alfredric James, 37, retrieved a pound of pure meth hidden by two coconspirators in a barbeque grill at a home in Hattiesburg on December 9, 2020. After […]
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Hazlehurst woman dies in crash on Highway 28

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hazlehurst woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Kiara Shannon, 29, was driving east on the highway in a 2014 Nissan Altima when her car left the roadway and overturned around 8:22 […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy