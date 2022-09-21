Read full article on original website
Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
Nami player’s Tidal Wave disrupts blast cone attempt by four enemies in League game
Nami’s Tidal Wave (R) is one of the most disruptive ultimate abilities in League of Legends. When used properly, it can act as both a strong tool for engagements or disengagements. With the ability to create room for your team by knocking enemies airborne, Nami’s Tidal Wave is one of the strongest AoE-CC abilities the support position offers.
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
Riot wants to change how some agents’ flashes work in VALORANT in upcoming PBE update
The team of VALORANT developers will test changes to flashes for some of the agents this week on the game’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which is North American-only. The devs want to “sharpen” the roles for the initiators Skye and KAY/O, as well as the duelists Reyna and...
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
Fracture has a new look on VALORANT PBE servers
Fracture is receiving major changes in the coming future, according to a video released from the current VALORANT PBE patch. It has been over a year since Fracture hit VALORANT servers for the first time. The map had players battling it out in never-before-seen situations, with attackers able to attack sites from two different angles at once. With the addition of unlimited rotation and flank opportunities, this has made it one of VALORANT’s most inventive maps yet. Since being released on Sept. 8 2021, Riot Games has left the map untouched. Meanwhile the most recently added map Pearl has already received tweaks that are currently live on all servers.
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
Does the Modern Warfare 2 Beta have Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM)?
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. The SBMM can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’
On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
OpTic Gaming are crowned champions at HCS Orlando, securing their first Halo Major win
The fairytale ending to OpTic Gaming’s run at the HCS Orlando Major has been realized in front of an electric crowd, with the Greenwall putting on a dominant performance against Cloud9 to lift their first trophy of the year. They wasted little time dispatching C9, taking a confident 4-1 series victory in the grand finals off the back of highlight plays from all four players.
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3
If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time. One of these includes the introduction of a new...
The chrome in Fortnite may soon effect POIs
Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games in the world, building itself into a platform that allows players to enjoy the game however they want. The battle royale is still the main focus of the game’s lore. Players have seen the large No Sweat Insurance balloons attached to POIs at the start of Chapter Three, season four, and it looks like they’ll be moving soon enough.
Netflix and Disney poised to shake up TV ad world
With the launch of cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions, Netflix and Disney+ are expected to bite into the revenue of traditional television channels as the streaming services look toward continued expansion. Netflix is expected to launch an ad-supported subscription tier in early November, about a month before rival Disney+ does the same, according to US media reports.
LCK at Worlds 2022: Can Korea return to former Worlds glory?
Just like the LPL, the LCK is among the few privileged League of Legends regions that can send four teams to the 2022 World Championship. After winning all Worlds tournaments from 2013 to 2018, the LCK lost its streak to the rising Chinese teams. Since then, DAMWON has been the only team to stop the LPL’s recent dominance in 2020. In 2021, DWG KIA were about to repeat their success, but were later stopped by the Chinese representative EDward Gaming in one of the most hard-fought finals in recent history.
Na’Vi teases championship-level VALORANT signing for VCT 2023
Natus Vincere made an announcement video for being accepted into the VALORANT EMEA franchise league and leaked a potential new player for their roster. The announcement video shows the owner of Na’Vi, Yevhen Zolotarov, running around the organization’s headquarters with the box that has the Spike from Riot Games that confirms their acceptance into the EMEA league. At 38 seconds into the three-minute video, Zolotarov runs into the merchandise room where a jersey is laid out in plain sight. The Na’Vi jersey clearly reads ‘ANGE1’ and is accompanied by a closed caption that reads ‘New 2023 samples arrived’.
