ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO