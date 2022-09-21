Read full article on original website
RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads guilty to murder and attempted murder of two Rochester police officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a guilty plea on Friday in a murder and the attempted murder of two Rochester police officers. Nicholas Deleon faces 20 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to murder, two attempted aggravated murder and gun charges. Deleon shot and killed 19-year-old Christian...
13 WHAM
Man fatally shot on Jefferson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Park for the report of an motor vehicle accident, and then a person shot around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. When police had arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from at least one gunshot...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
WHEC TV-10
Woman dead after overnight homicide on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police have confirmed an overnight homicide in the city. The Major Crimes Unit says it is investigating a homicide in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. That is on the city’s west side. Police say that at around 11 p.m. Saturday they were called...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Simran Gordon killed man on Weld Street in June 2021
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have closed a homicide case from 2021—but the suspect isn’t going to jail. He was killed by Rochester Police last October. RPD says Simran Gordon—the man who shot at police at a family dollar store—killed a man on Weld Street four months earlier.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee faces federal charges after gunpoint robbery and chase in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing federal charges after a gunpoint robbery and chase Friday morning in Rochester. The U.S. Marshall’s Task Force spotted the car used in the robbery just after 8 a.m. Authorities say Shymere Washington ran away when they tried to approach the car but he was captured shortly after.
Centre Daily
Woman shoots her husband of over 40 years in driveway of their home, NY police say
Police in Western New York charged a woman with murdering her husband of over 40 years. On Sept. 20, the Greece Police Department dispatched officers to a Rochester home in response to a shooting, according to a department news release. Upon arrival, officers found a dead male lying on the...
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds Rochester man guilty of 2020 murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County jury convicted a Rochester man of murder on Wednesday. Tywayne Ivery, 26, was found guilty in the murder of Chrishon Youmas that occurred back in 2020. The shooting happened on Clifford and North Clinton Avenues. Police say that Youmas, 24, was not the intended target.
spectrumlocalnews.com
1 dead, 4 injured in 'very violent night' in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to what they describe as a "very violent night" in Rochester. The RPD says they are investigating four separate incidents. Three of them took place within an hour. One man died and another suffered life-threatening injuries, police say. Authorities say the man who died...
Closing arguments in Brighton ax murder trial
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Closing arguments wrapped up on Thursday, for the Brighton Ax Murder Trial. Defense attorney Bill Easton started out emphasizing two key questions in the trial: Is there a proof beyond reasonable doubt that James Krauseneck committed the murder, and what exactly happened that day she was found dead? Easton says prosecution has […]
NewsChannel 36
Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
iheart.com
Wayne County Man Faces Charges of Holding a Woman Against Her Will
A Wayne County man is facing charges he held a woman against her will. It happened last weekend at an address in Wolcott,. The Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Joshua Penta choked the woman and took her phone when she tried to call for help. Penta is charged with assault, obstruction...
WHEC TV-10
Man has died after one of four shootings on Wednesday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four shootings happened on Wednesday night in Rochester, all within an hour from each other. Six people total were shot. Police announced on Thursday morning that one of the victims, who was shot on Weaver Street, is dead. The Rochester Police Department and New York State...
Irondequoit man found guilty for the death of Rochester woman
The man will be sentenced on November 1, 2022.
Rochester felon convicted for 2021 high-speed chase, possessing firearm
During the chase, the vehicle struck approximately seven vehicles and nearly hit a pedestrian.
Man arrested after robbing 82-year-old in Rochester
The 34-year-old was transported to Monroe County Jail and officials say he is expected to be arraigned late Wednesday morning.
iheart.com
1 Dead, 4 Wounded in Rochester Shootings
Rochester police have made no arrests in three shootings -- spanning one hour -- that left one man dead, and four people wounded. Police don't believe the shootings are related. The first happened around 9:30 on Wilson Street, off Hudson Avenue. A man in his 20s has life-threatening wounds. The...
