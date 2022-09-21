ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Help at Home accepting donations to keep those less fortunate warm

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZaKU_0i4t109U00

As the temperatures begin to drop, one local business is looking to keep the less fortunate warm.

Help at Home on Peach Street is accepting donations of new or gently-used blankets. People can drop them off at the Help at Home office located on 1213 Peach Street, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

First of its kind study to look at ways to protect the Great Lakes from climate change

The donations will be given to the Upper Room of Erie, which will be handed out to those in need this fall and winter.

“We wanted to get involved in the community and with winter coming, the cold Erie weather, we know that it can be challenging for people that are experiencing homelessness or maybe lack of funds to pay for the heat essentials,” said Brady Hymes, Help at Home.

The drive runs through Oct. 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

People Walk to Raise Awareness for Low Income Residents

People gathered in Perry Square on Saturday to raise awareness for those struggling with low income. It was organized by Erie County United. Their goal was to bring the community together and empower people with low incomes. They want to uplift people who they say have had their voices have been silenced, and improve the livelihoods for everyone in Erie, by fighting to for basic income and job stability.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Homegrown Harvest Fest brings vendors of all kinds to the Edinboro community

Rain or shine, the Homegrown Harvest Festival showcased multiple local vendors to the Edinboro community. Even in the rain, vendors were excited to showcase their products to everyone that came out to the festival. Vendors were setting up tents despite the wet weather at Goodell Gardens and Homestead for Edinboro’s annual Homegrown Harvest Festival. For […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

‘Love Your Block’ volunteers improve houses along East 6th Street in Erie

Love Your Block volunteers spent their day working to improve multiple houses along East 6th Street in Erie. Friday’s project included many small home repairs like installing a railing and fixing concrete steps. Multiple projects are coming up in October, and organizers told us they are always in need of skilled volunteers. One organizer said […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Kids compete in fishing contest for National Hunting and Fishing Day

In honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day, the Erie County Public Library along with the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie hosted a fishing contest for children and teens Saturday. It took place at the republic access dock by the Blasco Library. The S.O.N.S. provided fishing poles and tackle that remain at the library year-round and […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Jakes Rocks Trail Fest 2022 in Full Swing

WARREN, Pa. – Mountain bikers, food vendors, trail enthusiasts, musicians and others have all descended upon the Trails as Jakes Rocks this weekend for Trail Fest 2022. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the event. Here is a look at what is going on, as well as thoughts from some of those at the event.
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Charity#Home On Peach Street#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

State leaders highlight Erie’s efforts to make healthy food accessible

It’s Hunger Action Day 2022, and leaders from across the state, including the Secretary of Health, are celebrating Erie’s efforts to make healthy food more accessible. At the Second Harvest Food Bank, they are raising awareness about food insecurity. Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson visited the food bank Friday. She and other representatives […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek

Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season

One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A Fishing Charter for Everyone

Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay are wonderful assets, but not everyone is able to enjoy a day out on the water for a nice day of fishing. However, a local minister is making that experience possible for many people who normally would be stuck on shore. Reverend/Capt. Rob Wilson...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town September 23-25

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Port Farms Harvest Festival Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

‘Buddy Walk’ taking place at Erie Sports Center this weekend

The Arc of Erie County’s “Buddy Walk” is set for this Saturday as a way to celebrate children and adults with disabilities as well as their families. Fontaine Glenn was live at the Erie Sports Center with more on Saturday’s event. Come Saturday, families will be at the Erie Sports Center for this year’s “Buddy […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Rick Weaver, Erie car dealer, dies at 76

Richard “Rick” D. Weaver, of Rick Weaver Buick GMC, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Erie Times-News. He was 76. Weaver died after a brief stay at UPMC Hamot, where he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W 38th Street, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Historic Oil City theatre gets federal funding for rehab project

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A historic Oil City theatre is receiving $500,000 for a rehabilitation project. The Lyric Theatre in Oil City will receive the $500,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The funding will go toward a rehabilitation project that carries a price tag of more than $1.1 million. The ARC funds will be matched by […]
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy