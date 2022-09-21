Read full article on original website
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
arkvalleyvoice.com
The Time to Register to Vote Begins Now
The midterm election is less than two months away. It’s not too late to register to vote. If’ you’ve moved and are in a new voting district, if you have reached the ripe old age of 18, now is the time to plan to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm General Election.
Daily Record
Cañon City man faces new felony charges, allegedly involved in home invasion
The Cañon City man responsible for Custer and Fremont counties advising residents on both sides of the county line to shelter in place Sept. 8 appeared in district court Wednesday for a formal filing of charges. Logun Langill Jordan, 33, is facing two new felony charges, in addition to...
arkvalleyvoice.com
AgWell Sponsoring Area Workshop to Address Rural Stress
Creating collaboration among organizations that support the mental and behavioral health of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers is the focus of a Summit being sponsored by AgWell during the last week of September. The Summit will take place at the Guidestone Hutchinson Homestead in Salida, Colorado from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 through 12:00 noon Thursday, September 29.
WATCH: Two Moose Caught Lurking Near Napping Colorado Man
Picture this. You're walking around beautiful Downtown Breckenridge and you come to this perfect little spot on a well manicured patch of grass near a rolling stream and decide to take a break and enjoy the scenery and lay back and take a little power nap. Then, a few minutes...
Aspen Daily News
Human remains found near Redstone
Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
littletongov.org
Catherine Hay Has Been Located
UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
arkvalleyvoice.com
HRRMC now Offering Vein Services in Salida
Board-certified general surgeon Karen Johnson, M.D., FACS, is now offering a variety of vein-focused services in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) general surgery clinic on its main campus in Salida. Dr. Johnson will see patients and offer full assessments for women and men who may have...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Get Outdoors for National Public Lands Day
Saturday, September 24 is National Public Lands Day, a day to celebrate the natural beauty and bounty of millions of acres of our nation’s public lands. While taking a hike, planning a cycling trip, or just packing in a picnic to national forest or grasslands is a great way to spend the day, doing something to show you support stewardship of the land is another way to mark the day.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
Injured hiker rescued 14k feet up Mt. Princeton
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Princeton was rescued on Tuesday, and the multi-departmental effort exemplifies the efficiency of rescue services in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Search and Rescue (SAR) posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hiker and his wife were nearly […]
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
Summit Daily News
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Colorado
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
[VIDEO] $10,500,000 mansion hits the market in Colorado ski town
If convenient access to ski slopes and 360 degree mountain views in one of Colorado's most prestigious neighborhoods are on your dream house wish-list, look no further than this $10.5 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market. The 5,084-foot mansion is located in the Shock Hills neighborhood of Breckenridge,...
