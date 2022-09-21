ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

The Time to Register to Vote Begins Now

The midterm election is less than two months away. It’s not too late to register to vote. If’ you’ve moved and are in a new voting district, if you have reached the ripe old age of 18, now is the time to plan to vote in the Nov. 8 Midterm General Election.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

AgWell Sponsoring Area Workshop to Address Rural Stress

Creating collaboration among organizations that support the mental and behavioral health of farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers is the focus of a Summit being sponsored by AgWell during the last week of September. The Summit will take place at the Guidestone Hutchinson Homestead in Salida, Colorado from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 through 12:00 noon Thursday, September 29.
SALIDA, CO
Aspen Daily News

Human remains found near Redstone

Human remains were discovered by a bow hunter in steep backcountry terrain outside of Redstone last week and later recovered by a team headed by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The hunter notified authorities about the discovery on Sept. 11, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. “The hunter...
REDSTONE, CO
littletongov.org

Catherine Hay Has Been Located

UPDATE: On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Littleton Police Department (LPD) asked for the public’s help in locating Littleton resident, 23-year-old Catherine Hay. LPD in partnership with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) located Hay on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Chaffee County. Hay was found deceased. This is a non-suspicious death, both LPD and the CCSO do not suspect foul play.
LITTLETON, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

HRRMC now Offering Vein Services in Salida

Board-certified general surgeon Karen Johnson, M.D., FACS, is now offering a variety of vein-focused services in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) general surgery clinic on its main campus in Salida. Dr. Johnson will see patients and offer full assessments for women and men who may have...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Get Outdoors for National Public Lands Day

Saturday, September 24 is National Public Lands Day, a day to celebrate the natural beauty and bounty of millions of acres of our nation’s public lands. While taking a hike, planning a cycling trip, or just packing in a picnic to national forest or grasslands is a great way to spend the day, doing something to show you support stewardship of the land is another way to mark the day.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Vandals Have Not Been Kind to the Ghost Town of Gilman, Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you ever wondered why so many of Colorado's largest and most profitable mining areas eventually had to be abandoned due to contamination?. According to waterdesk.com, there...
GILMAN, CO
KXRM

Injured hiker rescued 14k feet up Mt. Princeton

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker who suffered a leg injury near the summit of Mt. Princeton was rescued on Tuesday, and the multi-departmental effort exemplifies the efficiency of rescue services in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Search and Rescue (SAR) posted about the rescue on Facebook, and said the hiker and his wife were nearly […]
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
