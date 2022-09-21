The league reprimanded two more players for their roles in the brawl between members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. The NFL fined Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for unnecessary roughness, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Neither player was suspended for Week 3. Tom Brady, who jawed at Lattimore right before the brawl broke out, was not fined.

